 Skip to main content

Apple shares full App Store Transparency Report for 2024

Avatar for Chance Miller  | May 30 2025 - 8:34 am PT
2 Comments
App Store subscriptions

Apple has shared its third-ever App Store Transparency Report today. The report includes granular information on things like app removals and appeals, App Store user traffic, government takedown requests, and more.

Here are some of the highlights of the overall App Store and developer ecosystem in 2024:

  • Total number of apps on the App Store: 1,961,596
    • Up 4.89% year-over-year
  • App submissions reviewed: 7,771,599
    • Up 12.75% year-over-year
  • App submissions rejected: 1,931,400
    • Up 9.5% year-over-year
  • Average weekly visitors to the App Store: 813,110,348
    • Up 10.68% year-over-year
  • Average weekly app downloads: 839,266,915
    • Up 6.5% year-over-year
  • Total number of registered Apple developers: 51,766,243
    • Up 22.61% year-over-year

In total, Apple says it removed 82,509 apps from the App Store in 2024, which is down 40.7% year-over-over. Of those app removals, here’s how they category breakdown:

  1. Utilities: 16,191
  2. Games: 15,122
  3. Lifestyle: 6,202
  4. Business: 6,042
  5. Entertainment: 5,484
  6. Education: 5,295
  7. Productivity: 4,873
  8. Food & Drink: 3,948
  9. Shopping: 2,976
  10. Finance: 2,546

This marks the third report Apple has shared on the App Store ecosystem this week. On Tuesday, Apple shared a report touting that the App Store prevented over $2 billion in fraudulent transactions last year alone. On Thursday, Apple highlighted that the App Store ecosystem in the U.S. facilitated $406 billion in developer billings and sales in 2024.

Apple has published the full details of the App Store Transparency Report on its website, including an in-depth supplemental CSV file with specific information on every piece of data.

My favorite iPhone accessories:

Follow ChanceThreadsBlueskyInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is the editor-in-chief of 9to5Mac, overseeing the entire site’s operations. He also hosts the 9to5Mac Daily and 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcasts.

You can send tips, questions, and typos to chance@9to5mac.com.