Apple shares full App Store Transparency Report for 2024

Apple has shared its third-ever App Store Transparency Report today. The report includes granular information on things like app removals and appeals, App Store user traffic, government takedown requests, and more.

Here are some of the highlights of the overall App Store and developer ecosystem in 2024:

Total number of apps on the App Store : 1,961,596 Up 4.89% year-over-year

: 1,961,596 App submissions reviewed : 7,771,599 Up 12.75% year-over-year

: 7,771,599 App submissions rejected : 1,931,400 Up 9.5% year-over-year

: 1,931,400 Average weekly visitors to the App Store : 813,110,348 Up 10.68% year-over-year

: 813,110,348 Average weekly app downloads : 839,266,915 Up 6.5% year-over-year

: 839,266,915 Total number of registered Apple developers : 51,766,243 Up 22.61% year-over-year

: 51,766,243

In total, Apple says it removed 82,509 apps from the App Store in 2024, which is down 40.7% year-over-over. Of those app removals, here’s how they category breakdown:

Utilities: 16,191 Games: 15,122 Lifestyle: 6,202 Business: 6,042 Entertainment: 5,484 Education: 5,295 Productivity: 4,873 Food & Drink: 3,948 Shopping: 2,976 Finance: 2,546

This marks the third report Apple has shared on the App Store ecosystem this week. On Tuesday, Apple shared a report touting that the App Store prevented over $2 billion in fraudulent transactions last year alone. On Thursday, Apple highlighted that the App Store ecosystem in the U.S. facilitated $406 billion in developer billings and sales in 2024.

Apple has published the full details of the App Store Transparency Report on its website, including an in-depth supplemental CSV file with specific information on every piece of data.

