Apple launches Service Program for M2 Mac mini power issues

Apple has launched a new Service Program today for a “No Power Issue” affecting a small number of M2 Mac mini users. Affected users are eligible to have their Mac mini repaired at no charge.

Apple says that the problem impacts a “very small percentage” of M2 Mac mini units that were manufactured between June and November 2024.

The company explains:

Apple has determined that a very small percentage of Mac mini (2023) devices with the M2 chip may no longer power on. Affected devices were manufactured between June 16, 2024 to November 23, 2024.

No other Mac mini models are part of this program. You can enter your Mac mini’s serial number on Apple’s website to see if your device is eligible for the program.

If you are eligible for the Service Program, Apple says you have two options to get your Mac mini serviced:

Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider.

Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

Apple adds that if your Mac mini “has any damage which impairs the ability to complete the repair, that issue will need to be resolved first.”

Apple launches Service Programs to address certain hardware issues. You can learn more on Apple’s website.

