Apple launches Back to School shopping promo: free AirPods and more

Apple’s Back to School promotion for 2025 is now available. For a limited time, eligible customers can get AirPods or another eligible accessory for free when they buy a new iPad, MacBook, or iMac. That comes in addition to the year-round discount Apple offers on items sold through the Apple Store for Education.

MacBook

If you buy a new MacBook, you can get an eligible accessory of your choice valued at up to $199 with your purchase:

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation ($179 value)

AirPods Pro 2 ($179 value, after paying additional $70 fee)

Magic Mouse ($79-$99 value)

Magic Trackpad ($129-$149 value)

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID ($179-$199 value)

iPad

When you buy an iPad, you’ll get an eligible accessory of your choice valued at between $119 and $129:

Apple Pencil Pro ($119 value)

AirPods 4 ($129 value)

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation ($179 value, after paying additional $50 fee)

AirPods Pro 2 ($249 value, after paying additional $120 fee)

Magic Keyboard for iPad Air 11-inch ($249 value, after paying additional $130 fee)

Magic Keyboard for iPad Air 13-inch ($299 value, after paying additional $180 fee)

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 11-inch ($279 value, after paying additional $160 fee)

Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 13-inch ($329 value, after paying additional $210 fee)

iMac

And finally, when you buy an iMac you can choose an eligible accessory valued at up to $179:

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation ($179 value)

AirPods Pro 2 ($179 value, after paying additional $70 fee)

Who’s eligible?

Apple’s Back to School offer is available to K-12 and Higher Education shoppers.

K–12 – An employee of a public or private K–12 institution in the United States is eligible, including homeschool teachers. In addition, school board members who are currently serving as elected or appointed members are eligible. PTA or PTO executives currently serving as elected or appointed officers are eligible.

– An employee of a public or private K–12 institution in the United States is eligible, including homeschool teachers. In addition, school board members who are currently serving as elected or appointed members are eligible. PTA or PTO executives currently serving as elected or appointed officers are eligible. Higher Education – Faculty and staff of Higher Education institutions in the United States and students attending or accepted into a Higher Education institution in the United States are eligible.

– Faculty and staff of Higher Education institutions in the United States and students attending or accepted into a Higher Education institution in the United States are eligible. Higher Education Parents – Parents purchasing on behalf of their child who is a student currently attending or accepted into a public or private Higher Education institution in the United States are eligible.

You can find the full terms and conditions on Apple’s website. The Back to School offer is available starting today, June 17, 2025 and ends on September 30, 2025.

Last year, Apple’s Back to School deal offered a gift card of up to $150 with the purchase of a Mac or iPad. For 2025, however, Apple has opted for offering shoppers an accessory rather than gift card. As always, check out our sister site 9to5Toys for the best deals on Apple hardware, all year round.

