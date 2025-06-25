Apple Sports app redesigned with new personalized sections, adds tennis scores just in time for Wimbledon

The Apple Sports app for iPhone has just got a big new update. The home screen layout has been revamped, with upcoming games now separated by league. You can further personalize the list by re-ordering the sections to their preference, so you can make the sports you are most interested in appear first, and starred teams always show at the very top.

And, just in time for Wimbledon, the app has now added tennis scores. That means you will be able to follow along with live scores for Grand Slam tournaments, spanning men’s and women’s singles matches, starting with Wimbledon.

Just like how it has incorporated other sports, the tennis experience feels very premium inside Apple Sports. The background for a fixture includes a depiction of the court surface, like grass or clay.

As well as the scoreboard and stats for the current game, you can see the previous game record of both players and get a quick overview of their pathway from the start of the tournament all the way through to the finals.

Apple also promises that Apple Sports is the fastest way to keep track of every point, with scores updating live as soon as matches start.

You can also add tennis games as a Live Activity, to follow live scores on your iPhone Lock Screen and in the Apple Watch Smart Stack. Each Live Activity card is customized to show the most appropriate details for each sport.

The Apple Sports app is available as a free download from the App Store. Unfortunately, it is not available worldwide. Apple Sports is currently offered to users in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.