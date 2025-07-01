Addigy’s Prebuilt App Catalog is built to simplify managing macOS apps at scale

Most enterprise apps used on macOS don’t come from the Mac App Store, so IT teams are stuck managing them manually. That includes tracking down the latest versions, packaging them up for deployment, setting up the required permissions, and making sure they’re installed and updated properly across every device. It’s a tedious process that doesn’t scale well, and it introduces security risk when apps fall behind on security updates. Addigy aims to solve this by adding a new Prebuilt App Catalog, which is now available to all its device management system customers.

Built for automation and security

The Addigy Prebuilt App Catalog is designed to automate macOS app deployments and updates across your Apple fleets. The catalog includes a growing list of commonly used apps that can be deployed and updated without writing any scripts or configuring profiles. Each app comes prepackaged with all the required device management profiles, including system extensions and Privacy Preferences Policy Control settings.

“Many IT teams spend inordinate amounts of time trying to manage macOS applications. With apps updating on their own schedules, the need to track down the latest versions, write deployment scripts, and handle distracting pop-ups while ensuring user permissions, can seem never-ending,” said Jason Dettbarn, Founder and CEO of Addigy. “Now, with Addigy’s prebuilt apps, internal IT and MSPs have the flexibility to just ‘set and forget’ — confident users have updated applications that meet security and compliance requirements, without manual effort or scripting.”

Policy control without the complexity

The catalog is built for internal IT teams and managed service providers. It includes search and filter tools to quickly find needed apps and options to control how updates are handled. Admins can choose to deploy a fixed version or enable auto-updates, which check every 30 minutes for the latest release. There’s also an Update Only mode, which will update existing apps on a device even if Addigy didn’t originally install it.

The compliance functionality is also built in as IT teams can schedule deployments and enforce update deadlines while avoiding interruptions to user productivity. For organizations managing multiple groups or clients, Addigy supports inheritance and overrides, so you can maintain a global structure but make one-off exceptions as needed.

“It’s magical,” said Tim Pearson of CreativeTechs, one of the early adopters of Addigy prebuilt apps. “It makes me want to do a dance and jump around the yard!”

New apps are coming weekly

Addigy says they’ll be adding new apps weekly based on customer feedback and security concerns. As more organizations look to streamline how to manage their Apple device workflows, this new app catalog should be a major win for its customer base.