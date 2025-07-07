Alongside today’s bug fixes and under-the-hood improvements, macOS 26 beta 3 introduces a new “Tahoe Day” aerial screen saver and wallpaper. Here’s what it looks like.

New ‘Tahoe Day’ option among Landscape wallpaper selection

Much like on tvOS, Apple recently introduced native video screen savers on macOS that transition smoothly into the wallpaper upon unlocking.

With today’s beta seed, Apple included a new “Tahoe Day” screen saver that glides across the surface of Lake Tahoe’s rocky shoreline, with snow-capped mountains in the background.

After installing macOS Tahoe 26 developer beta 3, the new wallpaper can be found in System Settings → Wallpaper, under the Landscape gallery, though it appears to automatically become the system default after the update.

Here is a still image of the new screen saver.

Be sure to right-click and download the full resolution image or, right-click here if you’d like to download the video.

How to install macOS Tahoe 26 developer beta 3

First, backup your Mac. Once that’s done:

Open System Settings Go to General ⇾ Software Update Click the ‘i’ icon next to Beta Updates From the dropdown menu in the top-right, select the macOS Developer Tahoe Beta Hit ‘Done’

Any sign of the public beta?

As Apple said during the WWDC25 keynote, public betas are expected to drop this month. Public betas typically arrive alongside developer beta 3 or 4, so the wait is almost over.

