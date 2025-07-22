Infuse video player updated with iCloud Drive streaming support, more

Infuse, an excellent video player for Apple platforms, has gotten a nice update today. Infuse 8.2 is now available with support for user profiles on Apple TV, the ability to stream content directly from iCloud Drive, and more.

First off, Infuse 8.2 adds the ability to use separate user profiles on Apple TV:

The ability to use separate profiles is now available on Apple TV! With Infuse, each family member can enjoy a personalized setup—complete with custom home screen layouts, network shares, watched history, ratings, parental controls, and Trakt accounts. Profiles can also be linked to individual iCloud accounts, making it easier than ever to keep things in sync across devices.

This update comes ahead of tvOS 26 launching later this fall, which lets users automatically choose their profile when their Apple TV wakes up.

The update also brings support for using Infuse to directly stream content directly from iCloud Drive. This means you can easily stream content from iCloud without first having to download the video to your device (and use precious local storage).

There is, however, one limitation to this, as Infuse explains in its blog post:

Apple currently does not allow browsing iCloud Drive files on Apple TV. However, direct links to iCloud Drive files can be added to the ‘Links’ section in Infuse, and these links will be accessible on other devices—including Apple TV.

Other updates in Infuse 8.2 include Metacritic ratings for content in your library, as well as better AI upscaling:

An expanded set of AI upscaling features is now available, including limited support for current Apple TV 4K models. Infuse leverages Apple’s hardware to deliver sharper, clearer images when playing lower-resolution videos on larger screens. Capabilities vary depending on the device, with the full suite of features requiring an A16 chip or newer.

The latest version of Infuse can be downloaded from the Infuse website. I’m a big fan of using Infuse as a front-end interface to my Plex server, as well as other local content on my iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Support for streaming directly from iCloud Drive is a huge new feature that I’m excited to have.

