New Apple video shows how iPhone was used to shoot 28 Years Later

One of this summer’s Hollywood blockbusters, 28 Years Later, was largely shot on the iPhone. Today in a new behind-the-scenes video from Apple, we get an inside look at how that happened.

28 Years Later used iPhone 15 Pro Max and elaborate custom rigs

Earlier this summer, 28 Years Later arrived in theaters, and unbeknownst to most viewers, the film had been shot on the very device found in their pocket.

It’s been well-documented that director Danny Boyle used many iPhone 15 Pro Max models to shoot a huge chunk of 28 Years Later.

But now, Apple has released a short behind-the-scenes look at what that was like.

You can watch the new video below:

Director Danny Boyle pushed the power of iPhone to new cinematic heights in select scenes of 28 Years Later. In fact, the portable and powerful form factor of iPhone enabled the production team to build a custom rig using a unique 20 camera setup. Discover how his crew’s camerawork innovations immerse audiences into shocking scenes.

Boyle explains how some of the custom rigs built for shooting could hold up to 20 iPhones at a time. Such elaborate setups were designed for the most unique action shots.

As detailed in the video, the idea behind shooting on iPhone was that it would have been the technology available to mankind in the film’s unique setting.

Apple seems set to continue pushing camera technology further with iPhone 17 Pro and beyond, so it will be interesting to see if any other filmmakers start choosing iPhone for their mass-market releases too.

Do you expect iPhone to grow more popular for Hollywood filmmaking? Let us know in the comments.

Best Apple product limited-time deals