Apple releases new ‘Here’s to the Dreamers’ wallpaper for iPhone

There are few ad campaigns more memorable to longtime Apple followers than the “Think Different” series. And in coordination with an App Store feature story highlighting several modern day creative trailblazers, Apple has released a new iPhone wallpaper called “Here’s to the Dreamers.”

Apple has gotten in an annual rhythm of highlighting Southeast Asian creators in various ways. Back in 2023, that happened via Apple Music.

This year, Apple’s latest “Here’s to the Dreamers” campaign features creatives in a wide array of fields, including music but also art, app development, and more.

Apple has also published a new iPhone wallpaper to fit the occasion, available now on its website.

Let every glance at your phone inspire you with the special Here’s to the Dreamers wallpaper, where the design captures a flourishing and vibrant dreamscape — an abstract realm where imagination nurtures dreams, and ignites the growing Southeast Asia creative spirit.

Tip: If you’re running the iOS 26 beta, the new wallpaper works especially well as a spatial scene, with the elements panning around to match your movement.

Apple also has brand new wallpaper coming in iOS 26, and recently began offering custom Apple logo wallpapers via its website too.

