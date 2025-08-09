 Skip to main content

macOS Tahoe 26 beta brings over a dozen new aerial screen savers to your Mac

Avatar for Michael Burkhardt  | Aug 9 2025 - 9:03 am PT
macOS 26

With macOS Tahoe, Apple will be adding a bunch of new screen saver options, which you can also set as wallpapers. There are a couple new variants of the previously introduced Tahoe screen saver in beta 5, as well as around a dozen other options introduced in a previous beta that flew under the radar.

As a Mac user, I’ve always really enjoyed all of the real world wallpapers built into macOS. It was a bit disappointing when macOS Monterey and Ventura didn’t include real world wallpapers to represent their respective California locations. Luckily, Apple brought that back starting with macOS Sonoma, and they’ve kept it going with macOS Sequoia and Tahoe.

I was quite pleased with the real world macOS Tahoe wallpaper introduced back in beta 3, and luckily, Apple has added three additional variants in beta 5: Morning, Evening, and Night. They’re all awesome, and personally I’ve been using the Morning one on my 24″ iMac – it looks stunning.

On top of the three additional real world wallpapers based on Lake Tahoe, there are 11 new real world wallpapers available in the beta. There are options from Goa, the Himalayas, Tea Gardens, and more.

What do you think about all of these new wallpapers coming to macOS Tahoe this fall? Let us know in the comments. You can learn more about macOS Tahoe in our guide.

