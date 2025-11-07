Flight Sight launches on Apple Vision Pro with Immersive Video, 3D helicopters, more

Sc

Apple Vision Pro just got a powerful, immersive helicopter training and flight experience app. Rogue Labs has launched Flight Sight, which combines Apple Immersive Video, 3D helicopter models, spatial maps, and more for Apple Vision Pro users.

It’s the latest in a growing library of advanced, enterprise-focused apps for Apple Vision Pro.

Flight Sight is described as the “future of immersive helicopter training and flight experiences.” To deliver on that promise, there are multiple facets to the Flight Sight app on Apple Vision Pro.

180-degree Apple Immersive Video training footage captured with the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive camera

Hyper-realistic 3D helicopter models with detailed interiors and exteriors

Flight pattern animations and spatial airport procedure maps for visualizing arrivals and departures

Scalable learning interactions, allowing users to shrink or expand aircraft models for closer study

I had a chance to speak to the team behind Rogue Labs and Flight Sight, including founder and CEO Matt Barnes, who explained the inspiration behind the app:

“I started Rogue Aviation in 2017 as a helicopter flight school tour operator and I was a pilot. My background originally was education and I was a little bit surprised at the low standards of education and flight training, so we wanted to we wanted to sort of raise the bar there. I’m always looking for tools and opportunities to make it more accessible, easier, and a little more cost-effective for people. Every minute you’re flying is very expensive. I had this thought of putting somebody in the cockpit and helping them familiarize with things before they go up so that they’re not so overwhelmed and just learning things when they’re up. So when Apple Vision Pro came out, that was a game changer.”

Barnes also said that Rogue had previously tried to create similar experiences on Meta’s Quest platform, but ran into roadblocks primarily due to the quality of the displays.

Krishnaprasad Jagadish, who led development of Flight Sight, also praised the improvements visionOS 26 brought to the development process around things like SharePlay, memory management, SwiftUI, and more.

John Racine, creative and technical director for Rogue Labs, also praised the help Apple has provided during Flight Sight’s development:

“I’ve done now 3 developer workshops up in Cupertino. “Every aspect of the development stage from design, code reviews, figuring out how to do custom SharePlay templates. They’ve just been beyond helpful, It really kind of showcase that like everybody is extremely excited about is being successful.”

Yours truly, sitting in the pilot seat alongside Matt Barnes

Finally, Barnes emphasized that the version of Flight Sight released this week is just the beginning.

“We’re very committed to continually adding new content every month, and making it something that is really valuable, especially for people who are training,” Barnes said.

And while the emphasis is on people training, the app has something for everyone, whether you’re a helicopter enthusiast, aviation enthusiast, or just a Vision Pro fan.

Even I, someone who has never ridden in a helicopter let alone flown one, have had a lot of fun checking out Flight Sight. From exploring the Immersive Video, which was shot with the Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive Camera, to the flight maps and 3D models, it’s an unrivaled experience on Apple Vision Pro.

Flight Sight is available on the App Store today as a $9.99 purchase with In-App Purchases to unlock additional content.

My favorite iPhone accessories:

Follow Chance: Threads, Bluesky, Instagram, and Mastodon.