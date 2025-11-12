The Gentler Stories-made app for cyclists, runners, and other performance-driven athletes just got even better with a beautiful Apple Watch app. Here are the details.

Training Readiness readily available

A couple of months ago, I wrote about the launch of The Outsiders, a beautiful new exercise app from the tireless team that also develops Gentler Streak.

At the time, they said that an Apple Watch app would be released later this year. Now, it is available, and it is all about Training Readiness, which, as Gentler Stories explains, “is based on the ratio of acute to chronic training load, combined with body metrics and sleep quality.”

Here is Gentler Stories co-founder and CEO Katarina Lotrič, on today’s update:

“The Apple Watch app marks the next step in our development, the point where the product feels mature enough to stand next to other fitness apps. (…) We built this app for athletes who don’t need motivation; what they need is meaningful insight into how training-ready they are. We’ve got the OG outsiders in the office, and seeing their wish list echoed by early adopters is a good sign we’re moving in the right direction.”

In addition to the Readiness index, which will soon get its own complication, the update also brings the following metrics and useful insights to the Apple Watch:

7-day Training Load Ratio (TLR)

7-night Sleeping Heart Rate

7-night Heart Rate Variability (HRV)

7-night Wrist Temperature

7-night Respiratory Rate

7-night Blood Oxygen

Recent nights’ Sleep

Today’s update marks the full launch of The Outsiders, following multiple UI and UX enhancements introduced since its initial release.

The new Apple Watch app is as beautifully animated as The Outsiders users have grown accustomed to expecting, and Gentler Stories suggests wearing your Apple Watch overnight in addition to recording your training sessions with it, in order to get the best results.

The Outsiders is available as a free download with In-App Purchases, and you can check it out by yourself following this link.

