Apple kicks off its official 2025 Black Friday Shopping Event

Apple’s annual Black Friday Shopping Event is now live. This year, you can score an up to $250 gift card with purchase of an eligible product, including select iPhones, Macs, Apple Watches, AirPods, and more. Head below for the full details.

As always, however, you can save far more in cash by shopping at other retailers. Our friends over at 9to5Toys are meticulously rounding up all of the best Apple deals. You can also keep up with all my favorite Apple gear at Best Buy.

For all the latest Black Friday Apple deals, make sure to bookmark our dedicated guide to the best offerings!

Apple’s Black Friday Shopping Event

Apple’s Black Friday deals run from today, Friday, November 28 through Monday, December 1. Upon making an eligible purchase, you’ll receive an Apple Store gift card via email. That gift card can then be used for a future purchase at the Apple Store, in the App Store, or for an Apple service such as Apple Music, Apple TV, or Apple One.

Here is the full breakdown of Apple’s Black Friday Shopping Event:

iPhone: Get an Apple Gift Card up to $75 when you buy iPhone 16 or iPhone 16e.

iPad: Get an Apple Gift Card up to $100 when you buy iPad Air, iPad (A16), or iPad mini.

Mac: Get an Apple Gift Card up to $250 when you buy MacBook Pro (M4 Pro or M4 Max chip), MacBook Air, iMac, or Mac mini.

Apple Watch: Get a $50 Apple Gift Card when you buy Apple Watch Series 11 or Apple Watch SE 3.

AirPods: Get an Apple Gift Card up to $75 when you buy AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 3, or AirPods 4.

TV & Home: Get an Apple Gift Card up to $50 when you buy HomePod or Apple TV 4K

Beats: Get an Apple Gift Card up to $50 when you buy Beats Studio Pro, Powerbeats Pro 2, Beats Solo 4, Beats Studio Buds +, or Beats Pill.

Accessories: Get a $25 Apple Gift Card when you buy Magic Keyboard for iPad Air, Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad (A16), or Apple Pencil Pro.

Ultimately, though, there’s little reason to buy a product from Apple just to get that gift card. You can save a lot more in cash by buying your Apple products from a retailer like Amazon or Best Buy.

Here are just a few of my favorites. Note that I think these AirPods deals are probably the best-ever deals we’ve seen on current-generation Apple hardware.

