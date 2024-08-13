iPhone 16 event: When will Apple announce the date?

Believe it or not, we’re just a month away from the iPhone 16’s announcement. Apple is expected to hold its event sometime in the first two weeks of September, which means the event will likely be announced in just a couple of weeks. Here’s what history tells us about the iPhone 16 event timeline.

iPhone event history

As Ryan speculated earlier this month, the iPhone 16 event will most likely be held on September 10. This date is the most likely option based on prior year events and accommodating the proximity to Labor Day in the United States.

Here’s a breakdown of when Apple has announced its September events for the last four years. Noe that in 2020, the event didn’t include the iPhone 12 due to COVID delays. The iPhone 12 went on to be announced in October instead.

2023 : Announced on August 29, 2023, for an event on September 12, 2023.

: Announced on August 29, 2023, for an event on September 12, 2023. 2022 : Announced on August 24, 2022, for an event on September 7, 2022.

: Announced on August 24, 2022, for an event on September 7, 2022. 2021 : Announced on September 7, 2021, for an event on September 14, 2021.

: Announced on September 7, 2021, for an event on September 14, 2021. 2020: Announced on September 8, 2020, for an event on September 15, 2020.

In the past two years, Apple has shifted its pattern to announcing iPhone event dates two weeks ahead of the event taking place. This

With an expected event date of September 10, it’s likely that Apple will announce the iPhone 16 event sometime around August 27.

More on iPhone 16

As a refresher, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to feature the following updates:

A18 chip with 8GB for Apple Intelligence support

Action button

Capture button for controlling the Camera app

Smaller, vertically aligned camera bump for spatial video recording

New colors: blue, green, pink, white, and black

Meanwhile, here are a few changes to expect from the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max:

A18 Pro chip

Larger displays: 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, respectively

New colors: Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Rose Titanium

Capture button for controlling the Camera app

5x camera on the iPhone 16 Pro

Are you planning to upgrade to the iPhone 16 lineup this year? Let us know down in the comments.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.