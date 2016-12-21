Yesterday

9to5Toys Last Call: up to $200 off MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar, Apple Watch Series 1 $180, HDTV Antennas from $10, more

- 1 day ago

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

last-minute-gift-ideas-shipping-01

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Last Minute Ideas – Battery/Lightning Cable, USB-C Drives, Multi-Tools, Controllers and more

13-15-inch-2016-macbook-pro-touchbar

Apple’s latest 13- and 15-inch MacBook Pros w/ Touch Bar are up to $200 off at B&H, free next day delivery (Tax NY only)

apple-watch-series-1

Target takes an extra 10% off nearly every piece of tech it sells, today only: Apple Watch Series 1 $180 (Reg. $269) & much more!

71gs8lcm0hl-_sl1500_

Cut the cord w/ the help of 1byone HDTV Antennas up to 58% off, from $10 Prime shipped

itunes-gift-card-collection

FREE MONEY: Gift the Apple fan in your life (including yourself) a $100 iTunes Gift Card for $85 with email delivery

itunes-movie-sale

Big year-end iTunes movie sale is now live w/ tons of great $5 titles, $0.99 rentals, bundle discounts & more

ipad-mini-4

Save $100 on iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi at Best Buy: prices start at $300 for 32GB, more

bastion-sale-02
duet-display

Award-winning action RPG Bastion drops to just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $5)

Duet Display is 50% off! Turn your iPad into a secondary screen for your Mac: $10 (Reg. $20)

car-tech-gift-guide

9to5Toys Gift Guide: The best tech accessories for any car or truck – Bluetooth adapter, USB Jump Starter, Dash Cam & more!

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Trevor’s Top 5 Tech Picks under $50 – smart home gear, drones, and more!

9to5Toys Gift Guide: Justin’s Top 5 Picks for Gamers – accessories, vintage Nintendo, art/coffee table books and more!

9to5Toys Gift Guide: ideas for Music Makers – pocket synths, headphone accessories, DIY kits and more

9to5Toys Gift Guide: ideas for the Techie Traveler – best messenger bags, Bluetooth gear, accessories and more

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

sony-mdrxb950bt

Go wireless this Christmas! Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones in three colors for $88 shipped (Reg. $130)

Sony’s h.ear Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $200 shipped (Reg. $350)

  • Smartphone Accessories: Two-pack of Aukey Magnetic Air Vent Car Mounts for $8, more
  • Games/Apps: Xbox One S + extra controller & $30 GC $250, PS4 Slim w/ $50 GC $250more
  • Amazon Home Theater Audio Sale: Jones Floor Speakers + 4K A/V Receiver $309, more
  • Toshiba’s 960GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive drops to $170 for today only (Reg. $240)
  • Get Harman/kardon’s Onyx Mini Portable Wireless Speaker for $70 (Orig. $200)
  • Daily Deals: PNY Attaché 32GB USB 2.0 Flash Drives 2-Pack $10more
  • Amazon offers 35% off grooming products for today only: Tweezerman Clipper Set $5.50, more
  • Quickdraw’s 16-Foot Pro Self Marking Tape Measure is a great stocking stuffer at $15, more
  • Amazon 1-Day DEWALT Sale up to 40% off: best-selling 18-Volt Compact Drill Kit $59, more
  • Celebrate Rogue One with these Air Hogs Star Wars Quadcopters: Tie Fighter $33, more

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

eero-home-wifi-system

eero’s mesh Wi-Fi systems just dropped to all-time lows: 2-Pack $289, 3-Pack $372

ring-door-bell-pro

Answer your door even when you’re not home with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $200 shipped (Reg. $250)

foot-locker-storefront-01

Massive list of discounted Gift Cards up to 20% off: Petco, JCPenney, Domino’s, Airbnb, Old Navy, Sears, Southwest + many more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

pegasus3-raid

Promise Technology Pegasus3 RAID storage w/ Thunderbolt 3 set to hit Apple Store today

scuf-elite-xbox-one

Xbox One’s Elite Controller just gained a whole new level of customization

Guides

