9to5Toys Last Call: Apple Watch Bands 30% off, Anker Powerline Lightning Cable $10, Canon Color AirPrint Printer $41, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Last Call Updates:
B&H discounts loads of Apple products: save up to $200 on MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar, iMac, much more (Tax NY only)
- Samsung shows off new high resolution speakers with sleek designs before CES 2017
- Amazon $1 HD Movie Rentals: The Shallows, Hobbit, more + Harry Potter films $5/ea to own
- Download ‘The Call of the Wild’ as a free Kindle eBook with Audible narration (Reg. $6)
- Free PS Plus Games for January: The War of Mine Little Ones, more
- Green Deals: Suaoki 60W Solar Panel w/ USB + DC charging ports for $139, more
Switch up your Apple Watch style w/ 30% off and free shipping on all Clockwork Synergy bands, 2-piece NATO $17 (Reg $25)
Anker discounts its best Lightning cables, power banks & USB chargers: deals start at $6 Prime shipped
Daily Deals: Canon PIXMA Color Printer with Scanner, Copier and AirPrint $41, Logitech Wireless Keyboard/Mouse $30, more
Add 10 movies to your iTunes library for just $10: Mud, Clerks, Crash, Gangs of New York, Momento and more
Watch any movie from Amazon Video or Google Play this holiday weekend for only $0.99
Apple’s official Leather & Silicone iPhone 7/Plus Cases hit Amazon all-time lows starting from under $30 Prime shipped (Reg. up to $50)
Apple’s iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case drops to its Amazon all-time low: $85 shipped (Reg. $99)
It’s Free Money Time! Grab a $50 iTunes gift card at 15% off: $42.50 with free email delivery, more
Grab some gift cards at up to 20% off: Domino’s, Airbnb, Jiffy Lube, GameStop, more
Get an unlocked iPhone 6 16GB (refurb) for $225 shipped, iPhone 6s for $320 shipped
iOS/Mac Holiday App Sale Roundup: GO Trilogy, Oceanhorn, Bastion, many more
- App Store Free App of the Week: the colorful physics-based Drop Flip puzzler goes free for the holidays (Reg. $2)
- Duet Display is 50% off! Turn your iPad into a secondary screen for your Mac: $10 (Reg. $20)
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Charge your iPhone 7 and listen to wired headphones at the same time w/ Apple’s Lightning dock: $42.50 shipped (Reg. $49)
- TiVo’s Roamio OTA 1TB DVR is the ultimate accessory for cord cutters: $315 (Reg. $375)
- Harman Kardon 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver w/ Bluetooth and AirPlay for $288 (Orig. $550)
- Monitors: Acer 25-inch 1080p w/ HDMI input $120, Dell 24-inch w/ USB 3.0 Hub $180, more
- Nike is offering an extra 25% off all clearance items w/ free shipping
- Score a new CaseCrown Messenger Bag for up to 15-inch MacBooks: $20 (55% discount), more
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker 6 Outlet + 4 USB Port Power Strip/Surge Protector $20, more
- Games/Apps: PSN Holiday Sale, Titanfall 2 from $30, Fallout 4 Hardcover Guide $10, more
- Logitech’s Harmony Advanced Universal Remote: $200 shipped (Reg. $250)
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Keep your valuable gear safe with a highly-rated CyberPower 12-outlet battery back-up system: $95 shipped (Reg. $140)
Stay safe on your next road trip! iOttie smartphone car mounts down to $13 Prime shipped each on Amazon (Reg. $20)
Pad & Quill offers up to 20% off site-wide: iPhone 7 and iPad Pro cases, leather bags, more
- Home Depot has a 3-Pack of Defiant 9 LED Flashlights for $6
- Wink Connected Home Hub (V1) for $40 (Reg. up to $60)
- Use Amazon Echo to nab Alexa exclusive deals
- Sennheiser HD598 Headphones: $100 (Reg. $130+)
- Sony h.ear Wireless Headphones: $200 (Reg. $350)
- Aukey 30000mAh Portable Charger $40 (Reg. $63)
- Aukey 8-outlet Surge Protector $22, more
- LED Desk Lamp w/ USB charger or $23
- Moto 360 2nd Gen. Smart Watch for $200
- Polaroid 10MP Digital Instant Cam: $130 (Reg. $180)
- Get a FREE three month trial of Scribd
- Soma Filtered Water Pitcher from $18
- FREE Starbucks espresso: 10 Days of Cheer event
- Wide Angle Outdoor Solar LED Lights $18, more
- Logitech’s M705 Wireless Mouse: $20 (Reg. $30+)
- NETGEAR ReadyNAS 2-Bay Network Attached Storage: $210
- Buy a $60 Netflix Gift Card and get a free $5 Best Buy Gift Card
- Sabrent Universal Docking Station for $63 shipped (Reg. $90)
- Amazon $20 credit towards its new Music Streaming Service
- Receive free Amazon credit when you buy samples
- Big year-end iTunes movie sale is now live w/ tons of great $5 titles, $0.99 rentals
- The Palm Springs Inflatable 6-Person Hot Tub $300
- 4-pack BR30 65W Dimmable LED Lights Bulb $13, more
- 2-pack Aukey Magnetic Car Mounts for $8, more
- Jones Floor Speakers + 4K A/V Receiver $309, more
- Harman Onyx Mini Wireless Speaker for $70
- Air Hogs Star Wars Quadcopters from $33, more
- TiVo’s BOLT 500GB 4K DVR: $118 (Reg. $200)
- WORX Electric 3-in-1 Blower/Mulcher/Vac $50
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Classic gaming fans are getting a brand new 8-bit style Double Dragon title on PS4/Steam next month [Video]
- A Christmas Story comes to life in this LEGO Ideas set that even includes the Leg Lamp
- The Most Wonderful Ornament tracks your USPS packages with notifications right on your tree
- LG makes it easier to ditch your TV with its new ProBeam Laser Projector that features webOS
- Promise Technology Pegasus3 RAID storage w/ Thunderbolt 3 set to hit Apple Store today
- Xbox One’s Elite Controller just gained a whole new level of customization
- The OM Electric Scooter has a fold-flat design that brings 20 miles of range on a single charge