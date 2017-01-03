9to5Toys Lunch Break: MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $150 off, 27″ Retina 5K iMac $1,700, Spigen iPhone 7/Plus cases from $5, more

- 58 mins ago

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

macbook-pro-touchbar

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is now $150 off in both capacities, from $1,650 shipped

apple-retina-5k-imac-mk462lla

Save nearly $300 on Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.2GHz/8GB/1TB Fusion: $1,700 (Reg. $1,999)

spigen-iphone-7-case-sale-01

Spigen is offering 50% off a wide selection of iPhone 7/Plus cases in multiple colors/styles today, starting from just $5 Prime shipped

warp-shift-5

App Store Free App of the Week: Warp Shift goes free for the first time (Reg. $3)

Castle Raid 2 and its addictive tower defense gameplay is down to $1 on the App Store

belkin-wemo-switch-dimmer-ces-2017

CES 2017 Coverage:

Belkin revamps its popular Wemo Switch with a slimmer design alongside a new Light Dimmer

Kingston unveils “the world’s highest capacity USB Flash drive

AirTV is the first official Sling TV set-top box with 4K content and OTA

The adorable Kuri smart robot can follow you around or read a bedtime story

Sleep Number’s new iPhone-connected Smart Bed adjusts to your movements

Dell’s new 27-inch UltraThin display includes a USB-C hub for MacBook owners

TrackR’s new Tile-esque item locators feature Alexa compatibility

LG’s new UHD TVs have the “most advanced color-enhancing LCD panel tech to date”

LG set to show off its new CordZero Handstick Vacuum at CES

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

lg-65uh5500

Go 4K and enjoy LG’s popular webOS 3.0 software on this 65-inch Ultra HDTV w/ three HDMI inputs: $800 shipped (Reg. $1,000)

Smart 4K Ultra HDTVs: LG 60-inch $600 (Reg. $900+)more

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

withings-body-comp-scales

Start 2017 with a best-selling Withings Wi-Fi Body Composition Scale from $78 shipped at Amazon

bose-soundtrue-ii

Bose SoundTrue Around-Ear iOS Headphones are on sale for $90 shipped (Reg. $115)

Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones return to holiday pricing at Amazon: $150 shipped (Reg. $200)

turbo-tax-2016

Prep for tax season with Amazon all-time lows on TurboTax 2016 Mac/PC software from $30

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

vobot-clock-alexa-ces-2017

The Alexa-enabled Vobot Clock is the “first alarm of its kind”, set to be unveiled at CES 2017

hyperdrive-ces-banner

