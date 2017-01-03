9to5Toys Lunch Break: MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $150 off, 27″ Retina 5K iMac $1,700, Spigen iPhone 7/Plus cases from $5, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is now $150 off in both capacities, from $1,650 shipped
Save nearly $300 on Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.2GHz/8GB/1TB Fusion: $1,700 (Reg. $1,999)
Spigen is offering 50% off a wide selection of iPhone 7/Plus cases in multiple colors/styles today, starting from just $5 Prime shipped
App Store Free App of the Week: Warp Shift goes free for the first time (Reg. $3)
Castle Raid 2 and its addictive tower defense gameplay is down to $1 on the App Store
CES 2017 Coverage:
Belkin revamps its popular Wemo Switch with a slimmer design alongside a new Light Dimmer
Kingston unveils “the world’s highest capacity USB Flash drive”
AirTV is the first official Sling TV set-top box with 4K content and OTA
The adorable Kuri smart robot can follow you around or read a bedtime story
Sleep Number’s new iPhone-connected Smart Bed adjusts to your movements
Dell’s new 27-inch UltraThin display includes a USB-C hub for MacBook owners
TrackR’s new Tile-esque item locators feature Alexa compatibility
LG’s new UHD TVs have the “most advanced color-enhancing LCD panel tech to date”
LG set to show off its new CordZero Handstick Vacuum at CES
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Go 4K and enjoy LG’s popular webOS 3.0 software on this 65-inch Ultra HDTV w/ three HDMI inputs: $800 shipped (Reg. $1,000)
Smart 4K Ultra HDTVs: LG 60-inch $600 (Reg. $900+), more
- Ooma Telo VoIP Phone System $75, APC 6-Outlet Surge Protector $15, more
- Canon’s robust All-in-One Laser Printer w/ AirPrint for $99 shipped
- Games/Apps: Rise of the Tomb Raider $30, Mutant Mudds $3, freebies, more
- Aukey 4.8A Dual Port USB Car Charger $7 Prime shipped, more
- Beyerdynamic DT-1350 Closed-Back Headphones $120 shipped, more
- Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell kit: $236 shipped (Orig. $289)
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Start 2017 with a best-selling Withings Wi-Fi Body Composition Scale from $78 shipped at Amazon
Bose SoundTrue Around-Ear iOS Headphones are on sale for $90 shipped (Reg. $115)
Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones return to holiday pricing at Amazon: $150 shipped (Reg. $200)
Prep for tax season with Amazon all-time lows on TurboTax 2016 Mac/PC software from $30
- Bluetooth 4.0 Receiver $16 Prime shipped
- Vansky’s Mood Lighting Strips $10 Prime shipped
- Anker PowerCore 20100mAh Battery Pack $30, more
- Philips’ Wakeup Lights from $58 shipped
- Logitech’s Harmony 700 Universal Remote: $40
- Kindle First eBook freebies for January
- ZTE’s Axon 7 Mini for $200 (Reg. $300)
- Bosch InSight Windshield Wipers $23 Prime shipped
- Score 50% off any pizza from Pizza Hut
- WORX Cordless Electric Lawn Mower $150, more
- Mpow Air Vent Car Phone Mount $8 (Reg. $10), more
- Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Smartwatch: $240 (Reg. $330)
- YI 1080p Action Camera bundle for $95 ($120 value)
- Breville Mini Smart Oven is one of the best out there: $100
- Harman Kardon HKTS9 5.1-Ch. Speaker System: $150
- Philips Sonicare Essence Electric Toothbrush $20
- WORX 19-inch 36V Electric Lawn Mower (open-box) for $190
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey iPhone Tripod with Mount $9
- End of Year Fashion Clearance Promos – up to 75% off
- Thermos Stainless Steel 16-ounce Travel Tumbler for $18
- Apple’s Lightning dock: $42.50 shipped (Reg. $49)
- Amazon $1 HD Movie Rentals: The Shallows, Hobbit, more
- Download ‘The Call of the Wild’ as a free Kindle eBook
- Free PS Plus Games for January
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
The Alexa-enabled Vobot Clock is the “first alarm of its kind”, set to be unveiled at CES 2017
- Upcoming Kanex Apple Watch charging solutions will have you covered at home and on-the-go
- Samsung is set to unveil a new line of curved quantum dot displays at CES 2017
- Samsung shows off new high resolution speakers with sleek designs before CES 2017
- Classic gaming fans are getting a brand new 8-bit style Double Dragon title on PS4/Steam
- A Christmas Story comes to life in this LEGO Ideas set that even includes the Leg Lamp
- The Most Wonderful Ornament tracks your USPS packages with notifications right on your tree
- LG makes it easier to ditch your TV with its new ProBeam Laser Projector that features webOS
- Promise Technology Pegasus3 RAID storage w/ Thunderbolt 3 set to hit Apple Store today