9to5Toys Lunch Break: 21-inch iMac $1,100, Sony Bluetooth Headphones $45, Lifeline Whiteout for iOS free, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s 21-inch iMac 2.8GHz/8GB/1TB has dropped to $1,100 shipped (Reg. $1,299)
Save nearly $300 on Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.2GHz/8GB/1TB Fusion: $1,700 (Reg. $1,999)
Sony’s Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones feature 30-hour battery life, on sale now for $45 shipped (Reg. $70+)
Bose SoundTrue Around-Ear iOS Headphones are on sale for $90 shipped (Reg. $115)
Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones return to holiday pricing at Amazon: $150 shipped (Reg. $200)
Lifeline Whiteout for iOS goes free on the App Store for the very first time (Reg. $2)
Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is now $150 off in both capacities, from $1,650 shipped
App Store Free App of the Week: Warp Shift goes free for the first time (Reg. $3)
Castle Raid 2 and its addictive tower defense gameplay is down to $1 on the App Store
This War of Mine drops to its lowest price ever on the Mac App Store: $3 (Reg. $20)
CES 2017 Coverage:
Mohu’s new Airwave HD Antenna wirelessly beams your local channels to Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku and more
DJI intros new special edition Phantom 4, Osmo products for iPhone, iPad app for autonomous flights, & more
LEGO BOOST brings your builds to life with its kid-friendly coding kit and smartphone apps
Belkin revamps its popular Wemo Switch with a slimmer design alongside a new Light Dimmer
Kingston unveils “the world’s highest capacity USB Flash drive”
AirTV is the first official Sling TV set-top box with 4K content and OTA
Linksys joins the mesh network craze with its new Alexa-enabled Velop 802.11ac system
Lenovo borrows Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service for its new Smart Assistant Speaker
LG’s latest TV audio solutions include a sound bar that can be separated for surround sound
MOLA-UFO is a drone thats fits in the palm of your hand and takes selfies to the next level
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Daily Deals: Onkyo 7.2-Ch. 4K Home Theater Receiver w/ AirPlay $300, Fitbit Charge Activity Wristband (Refurb) $40, more
- DJI will sell you a factory refurbished Phantom 3 Drone w/ 2.7K camera for $314 (Orig. $799)
- Go with free HD OTA channels & save big on your cable bill: 1byone 25-mi. Antenna $9 (Reg. $13)
- Games/Apps: Final Fantasy XV from $36, Battlefield 1 from $32, iOS freebies, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Quick Charge 3.0/USB-C Car Charger $13 (Reg. $20), more
- CaseCrown iPhone 7/6/s/Plus and SE cases from $4 shipped + $15 MacBook Messenger Bags
- You can get a stainless steel 12+ Cup Coffeemaker on Amazon today for just $20 Prime shipped
- Today only: Amazon is offering the popular Gaiam Balance Ball Chair in multiple colors for $55
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Start 2017 with a best-selling Withings Wi-Fi Body Composition Scale from $78 shipped at Amazon
Get up to 15% off w/ this discounted StubHub Gift Card, more
- Amazon all-time lows on TurboTax 2016 from $30
- LG 60-inch 4K TV $600 (Reg. $900+), more
- LG 65-inch Ultra HDTV: $800 (Reg. $1,000)
- HP’s Pavilion 32-inch QHD Display has HDMI ports for $300
- Make an easy cup of coffee with the Keurig K15 Brewer: $55
- Philips Sonicare Series 2 Electric Toothbrush: $30
- One year subscription to Forbes magazine today for just $4.50
- 6-pack BR30 65W Dimmable LED Lights $14 (Reg. $24), more
- Cleaning supplies/laundry: 81-Pack Tide PODS $13, more
- Canon’s robust All-in-One Laser Printer w/ AirPrint for $99
- Aukey 4.8A Dual Port USB Car Charger $7, more
- Beyerdynamic DT-1350 Closed-Back Headphones $120, more
- Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell kit: $236 (Orig. $289)
- Bluetooth 4.0 Receiver $16 Prime shipped
- Meet those New Year’s goals w/ up to 35% off NutritionProducts
- Vansky’s Mood Lighting Strips $10 Prime shipped
- Anker PowerCore 20100mAh Battery Pack $30, more
- Philips’ Wakeup Lights from $58 shipped
- Logitech’s Harmony 700 Universal Remote: $40
- Kindle First eBook freebies for January
- ZTE’s Axon 7 Mini for $200 (Reg. $300)
- Bosch InSight Windshield Wipers $23 Prime shipped
- Score 50% off any pizza from Pizza Hut
- WORX Cordless Electric Lawn Mower $150, more
- Mpow Air Vent Car Phone Mount $8 (Reg. $10), more
- Garmin Forerunner 235 GPS Smartwatch: $240 (Reg. $330)
- YI 1080p Action Camera bundle for $95 ($120 value)
- Breville Mini Smart Oven is one of the best out there: $100
- Harman Kardon HKTS9 5.1-Ch. Speaker System: $150
- Philips Sonicare Essence Electric Toothbrush $20
- WORX 19-inch 36V Electric Lawn Mower (open-box) for $190
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey iPhone Tripod with Mount $9
- End of Year Fashion Clearance Promos – up to 75% off
- Thermos Stainless Steel 16-ounce Travel Tumbler for $18
- Apple’s Lightning dock: $42.50 shipped (Reg. $49)
- Amazon $1 HD Movie Rentals: The Shallows, Hobbit, more
- Download ‘The Call of the Wild’ as a free Kindle eBook
- Free PS Plus Games for January
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
The adorable Kuri smart robot can follow you around or read a bedtime story
- The Alexa-enabled Vobot Clock is the “first alarm of its kind”, set to be unveiled at CES 2017
- Sleep Number’s new iPhone-connected Smart Bed adjusts to your movements
- Dell’s new 27-inch UltraThin display includes a USB-C hub for MacBook owners
- TrackR’s new Tile-esque item locators feature Alexa compatibility
- LG’s new UHD TVs have the “most advanced color-enhancing LCD panel tech to date”
- LG set to show off its new CordZero Handstick Vacuum at CES
- Upcoming Kanex Apple Watch charging solutions will have you covered at home and on-the-go
- Samsung is set to unveil a new line of curved quantum dot displays at CES 2017
- Samsung shows off new high resolution speakers with sleek designs before CES 2017
- Classic gaming fans are getting a brand new 8-bit style Double Dragon title on PS4/Steam