9to5Toys Lunch Break: 21-inch iMac $1,100, Sony Bluetooth Headphones $45, Lifeline Whiteout for iOS free, more

- 2 hours ago

Deals
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

apple-imac-21-inch

Apple’s 21-inch iMac 2.8GHz/8GB/1TB has dropped to $1,100 shipped (Reg. $1,299)

Save nearly $300 on Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.2GHz/8GB/1TB Fusion: $1,700 (Reg. $1,999)

sony-mdrzx330bt

Sony’s Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones feature 30-hour battery life, on sale now for $45 shipped (Reg. $70+)

Bose SoundTrue Around-Ear iOS Headphones are on sale for $90 shipped (Reg. $115)

Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones return to holiday pricing at Amazon: $150 shipped (Reg. $200)

lifeline-whiteout-9

Lifeline Whiteout for iOS goes free on the App Store for the very first time (Reg. $2)

macbook-pro-touchbar

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is now $150 off in both capacities, from $1,650 shipped

warp-shift-5

App Store Free App of the Week: Warp Shift goes free for the first time (Reg. $3)

Castle Raid 2 and its addictive tower defense gameplay is down to $1 on the App Store

This War of Mine drops to its lowest price ever on the Mac App Store: $3 (Reg. $20)

airwave-website-hero2-1

CES 2017 Coverage:

Mohu’s new Airwave HD Antenna wirelessly beams your local channels to Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku and more

DJI intros new special edition Phantom 4, Osmo products for iPhone, iPad app for autonomous flights, & more

LEGO BOOST brings your builds to life with its kid-friendly coding kit and smartphone apps

Belkin revamps its popular Wemo Switch with a slimmer design alongside a new Light Dimmer

Kingston unveils “the world’s highest capacity USB Flash drive

AirTV is the first official Sling TV set-top box with 4K content and OTA

Linksys joins the mesh network craze with its new Alexa-enabled Velop 802.11ac system

Lenovo borrows Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service for its new Smart Assistant Speaker

LG’s latest TV audio solutions include a sound bar that can be separated for surround sound

MOLA-UFO is a drone thats fits in the palm of your hand and takes selfies to the next level

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

onkyo-7-2-channel-170-watt-4k-uhd-3d-wifi-bluetooth-av-home-theater-receiver

Daily Deals: Onkyo 7.2-Ch. 4K Home Theater Receiver w/ AirPlay $300, Fitbit Charge Activity Wristband (Refurb) $40, more

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

withings-body-comp-scales

Start 2017 with a best-selling Withings Wi-Fi Body Composition Scale from $78 shipped at Amazon

stubhub-gift-card-01

Get up to 15% off w/ this discounted StubHub Gift Card, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

kuri-ces-2017-1

The adorable Kuri smart robot can follow you around or read a bedtime story

hyperdrive-ces-banner

Guides

Deals

Deals

View THe Guide