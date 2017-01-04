Elgato debuts Eve Extend for expanding Bluetooth HomeKit range, new Eve Aqua wireless irrigation controller

Elgato has two new connected home accessories to debuting at CES 2017 this week. Eve Extend is a new solution for expanding Bluetooth range for HomeKit devices, and Eve Aqua is Elgato’s new wireless irrigation controller.

Elgato Eve Extend is a new device that can extend the range of Bluetooth for HomeKit accessories by connecting to your home Wi-Fi network. Apple TV typically handles this issue, but its limitation is that you want the set-top box placed with your television whereas Eve Extend can be positioned on the edge of your Wi-Fi network.

This is helpful for Bluetooth-based HomeKit accessories placed at the edge of your house or even outside Elgato’s Eve Weather sensor. Elgato Eve Extend is powered by micro USB.

Elgato Eve Aqua is a whole new connected home accessory that connects to your faucet or hose to let you remotely control the flow of water. Eve Aqua relies on Bluetooth for connectivity and batteries for power. Eve Aqua will be available in silver or black, although HomeKit compatibility is not yet known.

Specific pricing and availability details are also not yet available. Both products are being showcased at CES 2017 this week.