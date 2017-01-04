LaCie upgrades Rugged portable & d2 desktop drives with USB-C, more capacity, faster speeds

With Apple having gone all-in on USB-C, it’s no surprise that third-party manufacturers are scrambling to meet demand for compatible accessories – but LaCie is no stranger to the new port. The company began offering USB-C drives back in 2015, recently announced drives using the same super-speed SSDs used in the new MacBook Pro and has today announced USB-C versions of two of its most popular drives …

The Rugged Thunderbolt USB-C is the latest version of the instantly-recognisable orange-clad portable drive designed to withstand knocks and falls. It will be available in both SSD and hard drive variants, the SSD models offering a choice of 500GB and 1TB capacities, while the spinning metal version will come in 2/4/5TB options.

LaCie says that the 1TB SSD model delivers speeds of up to 510MB/s, a 30 percent increase over the previous model. Pricing starts at $250.

The d2 desktop drive is 10% faster than the previous generation model, its 7200rpm hard drive available in 6TB, 8TB and 10TB capacities. With additional USB-C ports, you’ll be able to daisy-chain multiple drives. Pricing starts at $430 for the 6TB version.

LaCie hasn’t revealed exactly when you’ll be able to get your hands on the new models, but says that both drives will be available sometime this quarter. The older version of the Rugged Drive is available from $99, while the USB 3.0 version of the d2 starts from around $140.