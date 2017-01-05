9to5Toys Lunch Break: 15″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $2,200, Samsung Surround Sound w/ Sub $230, D-Link Wi-Fi Cam $30, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Apple’s powerhouse 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar drops to $2,200 shipped (Reg. $2,399)
Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is now $150 off in both capacities, from $1,650 shipped
Samsung’s popular 5.1-Ch. Surround Sound System w/ Wireless Sub is now on sale for $230 shipped ($300 value)
The iOS/Android connected D-Link Day & Night Wi-Fi Camera w/ Remote Viewing is down to $30 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)
Apple’s 21-inch iMac 2.8GHz/8GB/1TB has dropped to $1,100 shipped (Reg. $1,299)
Save nearly $300 on Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.2GHz/8GB/1TB Fusion: $1,700 (Reg. $1,999)
Lifeline Whiteout for iOS goes free on the App Store for the very first time (Reg. $2)
- Week Calendar for iPhone/Apple Watch goes free for the first time in over a year (Reg. $3)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Warp Shift goes free for the first time (Reg. $3)
- Castle Raid 2 and its addictive tower defense gameplay is down to $1 on the App Store
- This War of Mine drops to its lowest price ever on the Mac App Store: $3 (Reg. $20)
CES 2017 Coverage:
Sony looks to upend LG with its stunning OLED 4K HDR Ultra HDTVs at CES 2017
Blue Microphones announce retro-inspired Bluetooth headphones designed with iPhone 7 in mind
Misfit adds a touchscreen on its newest $199 Vapor smartwatch that includes a two-day battery
Samsung hits CES with new QLED Ultra HDTVs that include a collection of aluminum stands
Here’s our first look at LG’s new impossibly thin ‘Wallpaper’ 4K OLED displays
Turn the shower on from bed with the new U by Moen Smart Wi-Fi Connected Shower System
Mohu’s new Airwave HD Antenna wirelessly beams your local channels to Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku and more
DJI intros new special edition Phantom 4, Osmo products for iPhone, iPad app for autonomous flights, & more
LEGO BOOST brings your builds to life with its kid-friendly coding kit and smartphone apps
Belkin revamps its popular Wemo Switch with a slimmer design alongside a new Light Dimmer
Kingston unveils “the world’s highest capacity USB Flash drive”
AirTV is the first official Sling TV set-top box with 4K content and OTA
Linksys joins the mesh network craze with its new Alexa-enabled Velop 802.11ac system
Lenovo borrows Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service for its new Smart Assistant Speaker
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey USB Charger with USB-C Port & 4 USB Ports $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $25), more
- Withings Activité Sapphire Activity + Sleep Tracking Watch: $315 (Reg. $450)
- Display your new TV w/ the top-rated Cheetah Wall Mount for $18 Prime shipped (Reg. $26)
- Daily Deals: Moto X 4G 64GB Smartphone $250, APC 8-Outlet UPS $45, more
- Levi’s End of Season Sale takes 40% off already reduced item
- Games/Apps: Rainbow Six Siege $19, MGS V $8, iOS freebies, more
- Nuance Dragon for Mac for $40 downloaded (Reg. $90), more
- Oral-B’s Pro 5000 Bluetooth Electric Toothbrush $60 shipped (Reg. $75+)
- PowerPak Adjustable Dumbbells & Stand (Prime only) for $199 shipped (Reg. $250+)
- Brita Slim 5-Cup Water Pitcher w/ 1 Filter from just $6 today at Walmart (Reg. $12+)
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Sony’s Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones feature 30-hour battery life, on sale now for $45 shipped (Reg. $70+)
Bose SoundTrue Around-Ear iOS Headphones are on sale for $90 shipped (Reg. $115)
Start 2017 with a best-selling Withings Wi-Fi Body Composition Scale from $78 shipped at Amazon
Get up to 15% off w/ this discounted StubHub Gift Card, more
- Snag the View-Master Batman Reality Pack for $18
- BLACK+DECKER 24″ Cordless Electric Trimmer $88, more
- 1byone 25-mi. Antenna $9 (Reg. $13)
- Aukey USB-C Car Charger $13 (Reg. $20), more
- CaseCrown iPhone 7 cases $4 + $15 MacBook Bags
- 12+ Cup Coffeemaker $20 Prime shipped
- Amazon all-time lows on TurboTax 2016 from $30
- LG 60-inch 4K TV $600 (Reg. $900+), more
- LG 65-inch Ultra HDTV: $800 (Reg. $1,000)
- HP’s Pavilion 32-inch QHD Display has HDMI ports for $300
- Make an easy cup of coffee with the Keurig K15 Brewer: $55
- Philips Sonicare Series 2 Electric Toothbrush: $30
- One year subscription to Forbes magazine today for just $4.50
- 6-pack BR30 65W Dimmable LED Lights $14 (Reg. $24), more
- Cleaning supplies/laundry: 81-Pack Tide PODS $13, more
- Canon’s robust All-in-One Laser Printer w/ AirPrint for $99
- Aukey 4.8A Dual Port USB Car Charger $7, more
- Beyerdynamic DT-1350 Closed-Back Headphones $120, more
- Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbell kit: $236 (Orig. $289)
- Bluetooth 4.0 Receiver $16 Prime shipped
- Meet those New Year’s goals w/ up to 35% off NutritionProducts
- Vansky’s Mood Lighting Strips $10 Prime shipped
- Anker PowerCore 20100mAh Battery Pack $30, more
- Philips’ Wakeup Lights from $58 shipped
- Logitech’s Harmony 700 Universal Remote: $40
- Kindle First eBook freebies for January
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
TCL details its 2017 Roku-enabled 4K TV lineup that includes upgraded specs and HDR support
- Griffin looks to make your morning routine smarter w/ new the Connected Toaster, more
- Panasonic announces the LUMIX GH5 with 4K 60p/50p recording – preorder now
- LeEco enters the bike business with two models powered by a display that runs Android OS
- LG tries to take over the world with new lineup of adorable life-size robots for the home, more
- LG’s latest TV audio solutions include a sound bar that can be separated for surround sound
- MOLA-UFO is a drone thats fits in the palm of your hand and takes selfies to the next level
- You absolutely have to check out these custom Air Jordan 4 Super Nintendo sneakers
- The adorable Kuri smart robot can follow you around or read a bedtime story
- The Alexa-enabled Vobot Clock is the “first alarm of its kind”, set to be unveiled at CES 2017
- Sleep Number’s new iPhone-connected Smart Bed adjusts to your movements
- Dell’s new 27-inch UltraThin display includes a USB-C hub for MacBook owners
- TrackR’s new Tile-esque item locators feature Alexa compatibility
- LG’s new UHD TVs have the “most advanced color-enhancing LCD panel tech to date”
- LG set to show off its new CordZero Handstick Vacuum at CES
- Upcoming Kanex Apple Watch charging solutions will have you covered at home and on-the-go
- Samsung is set to unveil a new line of curved quantum dot displays at CES 2017
- Samsung shows off new high resolution speakers with sleek designs before CES 2017