9to5Toys Lunch Break: 15″ MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar $2,200, Samsung Surround Sound w/ Sub $230, D-Link Wi-Fi Cam $30, more

- 3 hours ago

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

15-inch-macbook-pro

Apple’s powerhouse 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar drops to $2,200 shipped (Reg. $2,399)

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar is now $150 off in both capacities, from $1,650 shipped

samsung-surround-sound-speaker-deal

Samsung’s popular 5.1-Ch. Surround Sound System w/ Wireless Sub is now on sale for $230 shipped ($300 value)

d-link-day-night-wi-fi-camera-with-remote-viewing-4

The iOS/Android connected D-Link Day & Night Wi-Fi Camera w/ Remote Viewing is down to $30 Prime shipped (Reg. $50)

apple-imac-21-inch

Apple’s 21-inch iMac 2.8GHz/8GB/1TB has dropped to $1,100 shipped (Reg. $1,299)

Save nearly $300 on Apple’s 27-inch Retina 5K iMac 3.2GHz/8GB/1TB Fusion: $1,700 (Reg. $1,999)

lifeline-whiteout-9

Lifeline Whiteout for iOS goes free on the App Store for the very first time (Reg. $2)

sony-oled-ces-2017

CES 2017 Coverage:

Sony looks to upend LG with its stunning OLED 4K HDR Ultra HDTVs at CES 2017

Blue Microphones announce retro-inspired Bluetooth headphones designed with iPhone 7 in mind

Misfit adds a touchscreen on its newest $199 Vapor smartwatch that includes a two-day battery

Samsung hits CES with new QLED Ultra HDTVs that include a collection of aluminum stands

Here’s our first look at LG’s new impossibly thin ‘Wallpaper’ 4K OLED displays

Turn the shower on from bed with the new U by Moen Smart Wi-Fi Connected Shower System

Mohu’s new Airwave HD Antenna wirelessly beams your local channels to Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku and more

DJI intros new special edition Phantom 4, Osmo products for iPhone, iPad app for autonomous flights, & more

LEGO BOOST brings your builds to life with its kid-friendly coding kit and smartphone apps

Belkin revamps its popular Wemo Switch with a slimmer design alongside a new Light Dimmer

Kingston unveils “the world’s highest capacity USB Flash drive

AirTV is the first official Sling TV set-top box with 4K content and OTA

Linksys joins the mesh network craze with its new Alexa-enabled Velop 802.11ac system

Lenovo borrows Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service for its new Smart Assistant Speaker

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

aukey-5-port-charger

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey USB Charger with USB-C Port & 4 USB Ports $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $25), more

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

sony-mdrzx330bt

Sony’s Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones feature 30-hour battery life, on sale now for $45 shipped (Reg. $70+)

Bose SoundTrue Around-Ear iOS Headphones are on sale for $90 shipped (Reg. $115)

withings-body-comp-scales

Start 2017 with a best-selling Withings Wi-Fi Body Composition Scale from $78 shipped at Amazon

stubhub-gift-card-01

Get up to 15% off w/ this discounted StubHub Gift Card, more

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

tcl-roku-tvs-ces-2017

TCL details its 2017 Roku-enabled 4K TV lineup that includes upgraded specs and HDR support

hyperdrive-ces-banner

