The latest wearable for the paranoid: a Bluetooth-enabled personal radiation dosimeter

Just when I thought I’d seen it all where wearables are concerned, Dosime has announced a Bluetooth-enabled personal radiation dosimeter.

The Dosime device measures a consumer’s real-time exposure rate, and the accumulated dose, of ionizing radiation, regardless of whether the radiation exposure comes from natural sources – such as from soil, water, air – or human sources – such as nuclear power plants, coal power plants, X-ray machines, and nuclear medicine procedures. Whenever radiation exposure levels exceed specified limits, the Dosime device immediately flashes with a visual alarm and alerts the user through configurable text, email and mobile alerts.

The device pairs with your iPhone when worn outside the home, and is sold with a cradle which allows it to monitor radiation in your home when you’re not wearing it.

The company says the Dosime uses ‘industrial-grade dosimetry technology’ to provide reliable readings.

The Dosime will be available on February 1, and is currently available for pre-order on Amazon for $249.