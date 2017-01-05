JVC, Pioneer, Clarion, & Kenwood launch new aftermarket CarPlay systems as Alpine intros first wireless option

CES 2017 has officially kicked into full gear ahead of the show opening to the public this weekend, and today we get a look at the latest aftermarket in-dash entertainment systems that support Apple’s CarPlay platform. Announcements at the show include new products from JVC, Clarion, Kenwood, Pioneer, and one of the first aftermarket units to support wireless CarPlay connectivity from Alpine. Head below for all the details.

Alpine

Alpine is showing off a new 7-inch in-dash receiver with CarPlay support dubbed iLX-107. It features a WVGA capacitive touch screen and LED backlighting, but mostly notably appears to be one of the first units officially available with wireless CarPlay support, meaning users aren’t required to make a physical connection with a cable. That’s something the other products on this list don’t have and a feature expected to begin rolling out to cars with CarPlay come February.

You’ll also find three (2V) preouts, one aux input, and support for rearview cameras. It will be available in February for $900.

The company is also introducing CarPlay updates for three other displays including the 8-inch Alpine Restyle X208U audio/video/navigation (AVN) system, the 7-inch INE-W977HD AVN system and the iLX-207 audio/video (AV) system.

JVC

JVC’s new KW-M730BT in-dash unit with CarPlay features a 6.8-inch clear resistive touch panel, a wireless remote control (sold separate), SiriusXM, support for rear-view cameras, Bluetooth, Android Auto, a 13-band equalizer, and 192kHz /24-bit Hi-Res Audio and FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec) support. The company notes “a virtual viewing adjustment feature that offsets angled installations by digitally changing the viewing angle so it appears straight to the driver.” It’s coming in February for $500. No mention of wireless support.

Kenwood

Kenwood is showing off a new aftermarket CarPlay unit at CES this week called “DMX7704S”. In addition to CarPlay and Android Auto, it features a clear resistive display panel, SiriusXM satellite radio (tuner sold separate), Bluetooth, a built-in 13-band equalizer and digital time alignment, and it supports the KENWOOD Remote iPhone app and KENWOOD DRV-N520 Dashboard Camera support. Like JVC, the company also notes a feature it calls Electronic Viewing Angle Adjustment that uses a “video algorithm to visually manipulate the display to offset the installation angle. It will be available for $500 in February.

Clarion

Clarion’s new NX807 is a 7-inch WVGA display with touch interface, tilt control and support for CarPlay and Android Auto. It features HDMI input, 2 USB inputs, Optical digital output, Audio/Video inputs (RCA), Bluetooth connectivity for HFP/A2DP, Pandora control for iPhone and Android, an included external microphone, rear view camera with audio input, IR remote control, a 15-band graphic equalizer, and support for 96kHz/24-bit high-resolution playback. It will arrive early Q1, no word on price.

Pioneer

And lastly, Pioneer is announcing new bundles for its popular NEX aftermarket CarPlay displays that will see them sold together with a new ND-BC8 universal fit rearview camera. The new bundles will include the following CarPlay-enabled units and pricing: $1,300 (AVIC-8201NEX), $1,100 (AVIC-7201NEX), $900 (AVIC-6201NEX), and $700 (AVH-4201NEX).