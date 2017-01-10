ESPN apps now support Apple’s Single Sign-on feature, Chromecasting from iOS

ESPN has a significant update to its iOS app today that includes new sports features plus easier ways to watch video on Apple’s platforms with SSO and Chromecast support.

Both ESPN and WatchESPN now work with Apple’s recently released Single-Sign on feature starting with the latest versions. This lets you authenticate your TV provider once in Settings, then access paid video content in ESPN’s apps without signing in to each. iCloud Keychain makes SSO work across all connected iCloud devices. Or as ESPN puts it, “Fewer passwords, more sports!”

ESPN for iOS also now supports Chromecasting. This lets you control video from your iPhone or iPad as its streamed directly over the Internet to a Chromecast-connected TV.

Aside from new video features, ESPN for iOS also gains new in-app features including a new PIP mode within the app:

Video Docking: Swipe down on any video you are playing to use the rest of the app while watching.

Enhanced Golf Leaderboard: Follow round by round coverage of every tournament with our redesigned leaderboards, featuring enhanced player and course statistics.

Australia Edition: Looking for AFL news coverage? Switch to the Australia edition in settings to get the best sports coverage from down under.

ESPN version 5.5 for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Messages is available for free on the App Store; WatchESPN version 1.9.8 for iPhone and iPad is also now on the App Store.