9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Air $800, 21-inch Retina 4K iMac $1,280, Disk Drill Pro 3 Utility $30, more

- Jan. 11th 2017 9:30 am PT

Apple
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

13-inch-macbook-air

You can get a brand new Apple laptop today for less than $800 shipped: current gen 13-inch MacBook Air $200 off

Apple’s latest gen 13-inch MacBook Pro in Space Grey and Silver for $200 off: $1,300 shipped (Reg. $1,499)

apple-mk452lla

Bring home Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac 3.1GHz/8GB/1TB for $1,280 shipped (Reg. $1,499)

screen-shot-2017-01-11-at-11-36-01-am

Disk Drill PRO 3 for Mac w/ Lifetime License: $30 w/ code DISK5 (Orig. $118) | 9to5Toys Specials

9-7-ipad-pro

Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 32GB is on sale for $500 shipped in all colors at Best Buy (Reg. $599)

lifeline-whiteout-9

App Store Free App of the Week: Lifeline Whiteout for iOS goes free on the App Store for the very first time (Reg. $2)

925-logo-toys-pdf-2017-01-06-10-12-351

9to5Toys Best of CES 2017 Awards

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

netgear-networking-amazon-deals

Give your network a 2017 upgrade w/ these NETGEAR deals: Nighthawk 802.11ac Router $150 or DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem $40

  • Games/Apps: Final Fantasy XV from $32, Undertale $5, Dying Light $27, iOS freebies, more
  • NETGEAR’s Arlo Pro Security system includes 2 cameras, 7-day cloud storage, more: $375
  • Daily Deals: LG 24-inch LED 720p HDTV $80, Gear Head Bluetooth Headphones $19, more
  • The Bloxels Build Your Own Video Game STEM kit just hit its Amazon all-time low at $20
  • Sam’s Club offers 1-year memberships bundled w/ a $25 gift card + free food for $45 ($90 value)
  • Best Buy is selling Acer’s 24-inch 1080p monitor w/ HDMI input for just $80 shipped (Reg. $110)
  • Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Universal Dual-USB Wall Charger $6 (Reg. $10), more
  • It’s time to get some new measuring cups/spoons, the best-selling Chefland 8-piece set: $5.50  
  • Amazon 1-Day Magazine Sale from $4/yr: Wired, Bon Appetit, Golf Digest, GQ, Brides and more

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

anker-iphone-7-accessories

Anker iPhone 7 Accessories from $2 Prime shipped: variety of cases, screen protectors, car mounts, and more!

sharp-65n9000u

Smart 4K Ultra HDTV deals: Sharp 65-inch Curved w/ 4 HDMI inputs $1,249, Samsung 55-inch $500, more

anker-powerhouse

Anker PowerHouse Compact 120,000mAh Portable Outlet-Generator is $100 off today at Amazon: $400 shipped (Reg. $500)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

elago-w3-apple-watch-stand

Elago’s new Apple Watch dock turns your wearable into a bedside Macintosh 128K

mtm-apple-watch-case

MTM Status is an aluminum Apple Watch case with analog dials designed for outdoor types