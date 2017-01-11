9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13-inch MacBook Air $800, 21-inch Retina 4K iMac $1,280, Disk Drill Pro 3 Utility $30, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
You can get a brand new Apple laptop today for less than $800 shipped: current gen 13-inch MacBook Air $200 off
Apple’s latest gen 13-inch MacBook Pro in Space Grey and Silver for $200 off: $1,300 shipped (Reg. $1,499)
Bring home Apple’s 21-inch Retina 4K iMac 3.1GHz/8GB/1TB for $1,280 shipped (Reg. $1,499)
Disk Drill PRO 3 for Mac w/ Lifetime License: $30 w/ code DISK5 (Orig. $118) | 9to5Toys Specials
Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 32GB is on sale for $500 shipped in all colors at Best Buy (Reg. $599)
App Store Free App of the Week: Lifeline Whiteout for iOS goes free on the App Store for the very first time (Reg. $2)
9to5Toys Best of CES 2017 Awards
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Give your network a 2017 upgrade w/ these NETGEAR deals: Nighthawk 802.11ac Router $150 or DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem $40
- Games/Apps: Final Fantasy XV from $32, Undertale $5, Dying Light $27, iOS freebies, more
- NETGEAR’s Arlo Pro Security system includes 2 cameras, 7-day cloud storage, more: $375
- Daily Deals: LG 24-inch LED 720p HDTV $80, Gear Head Bluetooth Headphones $19, more
- The Bloxels Build Your Own Video Game STEM kit just hit its Amazon all-time low at $20
- Sam’s Club offers 1-year memberships bundled w/ a $25 gift card + free food for $45 ($90 value)
- Best Buy is selling Acer’s 24-inch 1080p monitor w/ HDMI input for just $80 shipped (Reg. $110)
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Universal Dual-USB Wall Charger $6 (Reg. $10), more
- It’s time to get some new measuring cups/spoons, the best-selling Chefland 8-piece set: $5.50
- Amazon 1-Day Magazine Sale from $4/yr: Wired, Bon Appetit, Golf Digest, GQ, Brides and more
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Anker iPhone 7 Accessories from $2 Prime shipped: variety of cases, screen protectors, car mounts, and more!
Smart 4K Ultra HDTV deals: Sharp 65-inch Curved w/ 4 HDMI inputs $1,249, Samsung 55-inch $500, more
Anker PowerHouse Compact 120,000mAh Portable Outlet-Generator is $100 off today at Amazon: $400 shipped (Reg. $500)
- Apple Watch Milanese Loop Band from $6.50
- Vizio 2.1-Ch Bluetooth Sound Bar(refurb) for $100
- Get 20% off any rental or purchase at Vudu
- Get a 1-year sub to Runner’s World Magazine for $5.50
- Get some free money with up to 17% off Gift Cards
- MyProtein products: Impact Whey Protein 2.2-pounds $12.50
- Green Deals: four-pack TaoTronics BR30 LED Flood Lights $14
- Polk Wi-Fi Mini Home Theater System w/ Bluetooth: $220
- Mpow Flexible Tripod with Bluetooth Remote Shutter $12
- Hoover FloorMate Deluxe Hard Floor Cleaner for just $70
- Finish Line’s 50% off End of Season Sale
- Tile Slim Tracker returns to its Amazon all-time low at $25
- Bluetooth Stereo Receiver $17 (Reg. $27), more
- Sennheiser HD558 Headphones $80
- Garmin Forerunner 35 Fitness Tracker: $170 (Reg. $200)
- AmazonBasics 8-pack AA Rechargeable Batteries $16
- 8-Quart Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker $129
- 3-Pack Mr. Beams LED Nightlights for $15.50, more
- Belgian waffles Oster Maker for just over $15
- cult-classic Idiocracy for $5 (Reg. $10)
- Get this Kindle eBook for Free: ‘When I Wake Up’
- Cuisinart 6.5-Quart Slow Cooker w/ glass lid: refurb $61
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Elago’s new Apple Watch dock turns your wearable into a bedside Macintosh 128K
MTM Status is an aluminum Apple Watch case with analog dials designed for outdoor types
- Brace yourself vintage Nintendo fans, here is the epic Legend of Zelda Art coffee table book
- Here’s our first look at the brand new Glacier White PlayStation 4 Slim Console
- Netatmo takes on Nest with its new HomeKit-enabled Smart Smoke Alarm, more
- Nintendo’s mini NES Classic only comes w/ 30 games, but this guy has almost 90 on his! [Video]
- Kodak’s latest 360-degree action camera brings 4K footage and VR to its new dual lens setup
- Bang & Olufsen brings AirPlay and Chromecast connectivity to its new Beoplay M5 speaker
- Razor’s new Blade Pro is the “world’s first portable laptop with three built-in monitors”
- The OjO Commuter Scooter is a zero-emissions electric two-wheeler with 20 miles of range
- UBTECH introduces new robots at CES including the smart Alexa-enabled Lynx Humanoid, more
- Take a look at Dell’s new Canvas workstation display and Totem radial controllers
- Blue Microphones retro-inspired Bluetooth headphones designed for iPhone 7
- Whirlpool unveils its iOS/Android-connected All-in-One Smart Washer/Dryer Combo
- Anova refreshes its line of sous vide cookers at CES 2017, details on upcoming Precision Oven
- Samsung hits CES with new QLED Ultra HDTVs that include a collection of aluminum stands
- Misfit adds a touchscreen on its newest $199 Vapor smartwatch that includes a two-day battery
- Sony looks to upend LG with its stunning OLED 4K HDR Ultra HDTVs at CES 2017
- Here’s our first look at LG’s new impossibly thin ‘Wallpaper’ 4K OLED displays
- Mohu’s new Airwave HD Antenna wirelessly beams your local channels to Apple TV, iOS, more
- Mattel introduces its own version of Amazon Echo that is geared towards kids
- DJI intros new special edition Phantom 4, Osmo products for iPhone & more
- Turn the shower on from bed with the new U by Moen Smart Wi-Fi Connected Shower System
- LEGO BOOST brings your builds to life with its kid-friendly coding kit and smartphone apps
- Belkin revamps its popular Wemo Switch with a slimmer design alongside a new Light Dimmer
- Kingston unveils “the world’s highest capacity USB Flash drive”
- AirTV is the first official Sling TV set-top box with 4K content and OTA
- Linksys joins the mesh network craze with its new Alexa-enabled Velop 802.11ac system