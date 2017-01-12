Apple increases app size restriction for tvOS apps from 200MB to 4GB

While Apple TV apps were limited to 200MB in size when the device was first announced back in 2015, Apple has announced this evening that it is now accepting larger tvOS binaries. This means that developers can now submit apps as big as 4GB.

With today’s change, tvOS apps can now be just as big as iOS apps, which are also capped at 4GB. Apple says that this increase in size will allow for developers to “provide a complete, rich user experience” right from installation.

As has always been the case, tvOS apps can use On-Demand Resources to host up to 20GB of additional content on the App Store:

The Apple TV comes in 32GB and 64GB models and the limit was initially likely a way to ensure that users didn’t fill up their device too quickly. Now that the device has been out for over a year and the App Store has matured, the company is ditching that plan.

Developers can head to Apple’s Developer Portal to read more about the change and tvOS development.