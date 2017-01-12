The new free-to-play PvP Star Wars Force Arena is available for download today on the App Store

Late last year, a new Star Wars game known as Force Arena went into pre-registration followed by a soft launch. And now the free-to-play PvP title is available worldwide on the App Store.

Similar to other mobile friendly MOBA-like games, players will control a “powerful team of iconic Star Wars characters” along with additional personalities from Rogue One. You control a main hero and then use a card deck system to build the rest of your squad before engaging in real-time battles with other players.

Highlights include over 80 characters, all of which are upgradable, factions and deep deck customization featuring “powerful duos, such as Han Solo and Chewbacca, that boost effectiveness in combat. Leveraging these duo advantages effectively could mean the difference between victory and defeat.” Recent updates to the game also added deeper Guild features and 2v2 online matches.

iOS Universal: Star Wars Force Arena: Free-To-Play (Just Released)

Head over to 9to5Toys for all the best game/app deals everyday of the week!

More from developer Netmarble: