Spigen’s Ultra Hybrid 2 for iPhone 7/7 Plus shows off the black/jet black iPhone w/ new premium finishes

Spigen is launching an updated version of its Ultra Hybrid case for iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, this time around introducing a number of new features to improve what was already one of its most popular cases for the new iPhone models.

Spigen has kept all of the features that made the original popular, including the crystal clear TPU back that lets you show off the new black and jet black finishes particularly well, but it also has redesigned the case to be even more durable and with higher-end finishes for the Ultra Hybrid 2.

Highlight new features include a higher lip, an overall more durable and less pliable TPU material, and a new protective bumper around the camera lens. And there are no logos on the transparent back cover to obstruct the iPhone’s design or Apple logo!

The raised shield around the camera lens helps protect it from possible physical damage and debris. Like the transparent TPU on the back of the case, the bumper around the camera lens is made of the same material used for the case, and is specially treated so it won’t turn yellow over time for the transparent parts.

You’ll also find some more premium, higher-end finishes on the updated case, including new glossy embossed accents and highly responsive and tactile buttons that sound and feel quite pleasing when pressed. Perhaps the best part of the case when comparing to the other guys, you won’t find a watermark on the transparent TPU cover, only a small engraved Spigen logo hidden on the bezel of the case in the same color.

Every corner of the case gets military grade protection with Spigen’s air cushion design that puts subtle raised lips strategically placed behind every corner. It’s hard to get a case that is both tough and minimalistic, but the Ultra Hybrid 2 manages to achieve a nice balance between both with slim edges that don’t make the front of the iPhone lose its distinctive curves and slim bezel. And despite the slim bezels, it still passes drop tests, surviving from four feet 26 times in Spigen’s tests.

While all of the Ultra Hybrid 2 cases for iPhone 7 and 7 Plus feature a transparent TPU backside and camera cover, the case comes in four color options, including: an entirely clear Crystal Clear, Black, Mint, and Rose Crystal.

Get the Spigen Ultra Hybrid 2 now for iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus for just $13.99 (Reg. $19.99).