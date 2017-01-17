Apple releases OS X 10.11.6 El Capitan supplemental security update for kernel issue

Apple has released a supplemental security update to OS X El Capitan, the version prior to macOS Sierra. The update weighs in at 623.9MB and can be found in the Mac App Store on compatible machines.

Today’s supplemental security update pushes a fix to El Capitan to help mitigate a kernel issue where the Mac would occasionally become unresponsive. Users currently running OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 can find Security Update 2016-003 in their Mac App Store Updates tab. Apple previously pushed the last El Capitan build in July.

The list of security changes that come in with the update should be available soon at the Apple security updates page. To help verify the authenticity of your downloaded update, check Apple’s support document for more information as the company recommends.

Apple’s latest operating system, macOS Sierra 10.12.3, is currently on beta 4 and available to developers and public beta testers. In macOS 10.12.2, Apple included new wallpapers, SIP fixes, and removal of the ‘estimated time remaining‘ in the system menu bar battery.