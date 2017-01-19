Apple executives reportedly set to meet with government officials in India next week

Just a day after a pair of reports shed more light on Apple’s progress in starting a manufacturing presence in India, a new report from Reuters offers a few new details. The report claims that while some Indian officials are eager to have Apple in the country, others aren’t convinced at this point.

The most interesting tidbit, however, is that Apple executives will be meeting with Indian government officials next week to discuss plans…

Specifically, Apple executives will meet with the departments of industry, information technology and electronics, and finance. The meetings are said to focus on outlining the conditions Apple has requested in building manufacturing facilities in the country:

On Jan. 25, the departments of industry, information technology and electronics, and finance will meet Apple executives to consider the conditions set out by the firm in India, government officials said.

Apple CEO Tim Cook met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi last May, with Cook outlining Apple’s plans and goals for the Indian market. As detailed several times, Apple has sought a few specific requests for manufacturing in India, including relaxed labeling laws, tax concessions, and more. Recent job listenings, however, indicate that Apple plans to begin manufacturing efforts soon

India, however, is still keen on Apple establishing a base in the country, with Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad stating the following:

“We will very much like Apple to come and have a base in India,” he said.

At this point, it's unclear which Apple executives will be making the trip to India for the January 25th meetings, but we'll be sure to keep you up to date on what is discussed and who attends.