Apple releases tvOS 10.1.1 software update for Apple TV

Apple has released the tvOS 10.1.1 software update for Apple TV. tvOS 10.1.1 is likely a software update focused on bug fixes and performance improvements. tvOS 10.1 was a feature update that included the new TV app for the first time.

Release notes for tvOS 10.1 listed these changes:

Apple TV Software Update 10.1

TV app: Discover new content or pick up where you left off in a current show or movie—all in one unified place. The TV app brings together all your shows and movies from services that you subscribe to, plus your purchases from iTunes. This feature is available only in the United States for Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Additional: This update also includes general performance and stability improvements.

For an idea of what tvOS 10.1.1 will include, these were the release notes for tvOS 10.0.1:

Apple TV Software Update 10.0.1

This update includes general performance and stability improvements.

Developers on the tvOS 10.1.1 beta (build 14U711) will see an update available as the released build today is 14U712a. We’ll update with any notable changed discovered.