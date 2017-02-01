9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG 34-inch Widescreen Monitor $549, Sony Bluetooth Headphones $45, Pad & Quill Accessory Sale, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Daily Deals: LG 34-inch IPS LED Monitor w/ USB Hub $549, Onkyo 7.2-Ch Receiver + $50 Newegg Gift Card $349, more
Sony’s affordable Bluetooth Wireless Headphones have solid ratings, back at all-time low of $45 shipped (Reg. $70+)
Pad & Quill 20% off all leather/linen iPad gear: Author Series Case $81, Valet Leather iPad Pro Bag $113, more
Take nearly $200 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar: $1,800 shipped (Reg. $1,999)
One (incredibly) lucky 9to5Toys reader will get a chance to own this NES Classic Zelda Edition Console Bundle for free!
Secret of Mana goes 50% off: the iOS version of the SNES classic is now just $4 (Reg. $8)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Water Minder Hydration Reminder app goes free (Reg. $3)
- The unique image manipulation app Bazaart goes free on iOS for the first time in years (Reg. $5)
- The Pixelmator image editor for iOS is now matching its all-time low at $1 (Reg. $5)
- RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 drops to its lowest price ever on the App Store: $2 (Reg. $5)
Review: Fabriq is a tiny (and affordable) AirPlay speaker with Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service [Video]
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
This All-in-One Canon PIXMA Photo Inkjet Printer w/ AirPrint is only $35 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Jabra Sport Pulse Bluetooth Headset with Built-In Heart Rate Monitor $65 (Reg. $108), more
- Add the complete series to your collection: The Office $46 or Parks and Rec $27
- Pioneer’s Andrew Jones Bookshelf Speakers are on sale for Prime members: $90(Reg. $130)
- Games/Apps: The Last Guardian gets its first price drop from $32, GTA V $30, freebies, more
- Kindle First eBook freebies for February: Signature Wounds, Only the Truth, Extracted, and more!
- Amazon has the unlocked BLU VIVO 5R Android Smartphone w/ a 5.5″ Display & 4G LTE at $150
- The HAMMERHEAD 4V Rechargeable Screwdriver & 9-Pc. Bit Kit is on sale for $20 Prime shipped
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Timbuk2 Sale – take up to 60% off our favorite styles: MacBook Messenger Bags, Backpacks, Luggage and more!
Jaybird’s popular X3 Bluetooth Sport Earbuds drop to $97.50 shipped, an all-time low (Reg. $130)
- Aukey FM Transmitter Radio Car Kit $7
- Takeya Pitcher at its all-time low today: $11.50
- Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Brewer $35
- DJI’s Phantom 3 Advanced Drone: $539
- Walmart is now offering free 2-day shipping
- Parrot’s AR. 2.0 Quadricopter Drone $170
- SkyBell Wi-Fi 1080p video doorbell $149 (Reg. $199)
- Xbox One Elite Wireless Controller (refurb.): $90
- The Edwin The Duck kids’ toy for iOS: $40 (Reg. $50)
- Rachio 16-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller $204.50, more
- LEGO Sets: The Batman Movie Joker Lowrider $27, more
- VIZIO’s 55-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV for $999
- Gift Cards up to 20% off: Old Navy, Gap, and more
- Display w/ USB ports: HP 32-inch $300, more
- Save an extra 20% off any Nike clearance items
- VUDU offers one free movie rental
- Contigo AUTOSEAL Transit Travel Mug for under $14
- 6-months of the Washington Post free as a Prime member
- RTIC SoftPak cooler bags starting from $70
- Get a free large 1-topping pizza at Papa Johns
- Bon Appetit magazine with digital iPad access for $4
- 4-pack Philips Daylight LED Light Bulbs $8, more
- Juiceman Citrus Juicer w/ Two Cones for just $20 (Reg. up to $29)
- Free HD Movie Rental at Vudu
- Get two-day delivery w/ Google Express, free six month trial
- LEGO Building Kits: Batman Movie The Joker $35, more
- Farberware 2.5L Air Fryer for just $39
- Harmon Kardon’s 5.1-Ch Surround Sound System for just $160
- Google Play Music + Youtube Red Free Unlimited for 4-months
- Get a FedEx printable in-store coupon for $5 off a $15 or more
- 10-Pack of highly-rated 16-Ounce Pub Glasses for just $12
- AmazonBasics 14-Piece Knife Block Set at $19
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Vespa’s creator set to unveil futuristic two-wheeled autonomous rolling backpack
Raybaby keeps an eye on your baby and even monitors breathing without wires or straps
LEGO Life is an Instagram-like social network for kids to share builds
- TwelveSouth’s new MagicBridge desk accessory for your Apple Keyboard and Magic Trackpad 2
- The man behind the original Hoverboard returns with a new electric two-wheeler
- DIYers and Raspberry Pi enthusiasts have to see this walnut work bench with a hidden display
- The Rollcap 4K Action Camera w/ built-in 3-axis image stabilizer promises smooth video
- Oceanhorn 2 for iOS is being developed on Unreal Engine 4, check out these gorgeous screens
- RBI Baseball 17 is on its way for iOS, Android, Playstation 4 and Xbox One
- The Rosetta Wearable Disk has over 1,000 different languages stored on it
- Ricoh’s new Pentax KP DSLR is weatherproof for the outdoorsy photographer
- Editors Keys launches Logic/Final Cut/Adobe shortcut keyboard covers
- Amazon launches new STEM Club Subscription Service that delivers toys each month
- T-Mobile is handing out a free year of Hulu streaming to former AT&T customers