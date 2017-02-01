9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG 34-inch Widescreen Monitor $549, Sony Bluetooth Headphones $45, Pad & Quill Accessory Sale, more

- Feb. 1st 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

lg-34um88c-p-34-inch-ultrawide-freesync-ips-monitor

Daily Deals: LG 34-inch IPS LED Monitor w/ USB Hub $549, Onkyo 7.2-Ch Receiver + $50 Newegg Gift Card $349, more

sony-mdrzx330bt

Sony’s affordable Bluetooth Wireless Headphones have solid ratings, back at all-time low of $45 shipped (Reg. $70+)

pad-and-quill-ipad-valentine-sale

Pad & Quill 20% off all leather/linen iPad gear: Author Series Case $81, Valet Leather iPad Pro Bag $113, more

2016-macbook-pro-toys

Take nearly $200 off Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB w/ Touch Bar: $1,800 shipped (Reg. $1,999)

nes-classic-edition-zelda1

One (incredibly) lucky 9to5Toys reader will get a chance to own this NES Classic Zelda Edition Console Bundle for free!

secret-of-mana-51

Secret of Mana goes 50% off: the iOS version of the SNES classic is now just $4 (Reg. $8)

fabriq-speaker-1

Review: Fabriq is a tiny (and affordable) AirPlay speaker with Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service [Video]

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

canon-mg6821-pixma-wireless-color-photo-printer-with-scanner-copier

This All-in-One Canon PIXMA Photo Inkjet Printer w/ AirPrint is only $35 shipped (Reg. $50)

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

timbuk2-messenger-bag-sale

Timbuk2 Sale – take up to 60% off our favorite styles: MacBook Messenger Bags, Backpacks, Luggage and more!

jaybird-x3-earbuds

Jaybird’s popular X3 Bluetooth Sport Earbuds drop to $97.50 shipped, an all-time low (Reg. $130)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

paiggio-gita

Vespa’s creator set to unveil futuristic two-wheeled autonomous rolling backpack

raybaby-monitor

Raybaby keeps an eye on your baby and even monitors breathing without wires or straps

lego-life

LEGO Life is an Instagram-like social network for kids to share builds

Guides

Deals

Deals

View THe Guide