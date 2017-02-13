Fox Home Entertainment launches ‘Movie of the Day’ app on tvOS, offering a new discounted film daily
Fox Home Entertainment announced this evening that it is bringing its popular Movie of the Day app to the Apple TV. This app offers up a discounted movie via iTunes every day and has previously been available, albeit rather neglected, on iOS.
The app kicks things off with a discount of popular movie “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” which will be available for $7.99.
Movie of the Day on Apple TV is a rather simplistic idea, allowing users to purchase the discounted movie via iTunes. All deals in the app will be available for 24 hours and all transactions are performed via iTunes. Once you purchase a movie, it will immediately be available in your iTunes library.
Movie of the Day! offers you a new movie download at a special promotional price on iTunes everyday. Movie deals range from blockbusters to acclaimed indies, and everything in between. All transactions are done safely through iTunes and saved to your iTunes Library. All deals will be available for 24 hours.
Starring Colin Firth and Samuel Jackson, “Kingsman: The Secret Service” was originally released in 2015 and runs for $14.99 on iTunes normally. The movie has a 74 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a four-star average on iTunes.
A super-secret organization recruits an unrefined but promising street kid into the agency’s ultra-competitive training program just as a dire global threat emerges from a twisted tech genius. A phenomenal cast, including Colin Firth, Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Caine, lead this action-packed spy-thriller directed by Matthew Vaughn (X-Men: First Class).
As for the rest of the week, Fox Home Entertainment says that the week will round out with the following titles at discounted rates:
- 2/15: Deadpool
- 2/16: Percy Jackson Sea of Monsters
- 2/17: Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates
- 2/18: Epic
The company explains that during normal weeks, users will have to check in every day to see what’s discounted and won’t have any knowledge ahead of time.
Movie of the Day is rolling out now via the App Store and can be downloaded for free. It’s a simple app, but one that’s probably worth downloading just to cheek every so often to see if the discounted movie is something you’d be interesting in purchasing.