Fox Home Entertainment launches ‘Movie of the Day’ app on tvOS, offering a new discounted film daily

Fox Home Entertainment announced this evening that it is bringing its popular Movie of the Day app to the Apple TV. This app offers up a discounted movie via iTunes every day and has previously been available, albeit rather neglected, on iOS.

The app kicks things off with a discount of popular movie “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” which will be available for $7.99.

Movie of the Day on Apple TV is a rather simplistic idea, allowing users to purchase the discounted movie via iTunes. All deals in the app will be available for 24 hours and all transactions are performed via iTunes. Once you purchase a movie, it will immediately be available in your iTunes library.

Starring Colin Firth and Samuel Jackson, “Kingsman: The Secret Service” was originally released in 2015 and runs for $14.99 on iTunes normally. The movie has a 74 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a four-star average on iTunes.