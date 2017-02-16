9to5Toys Lunch Break: $275 off 13″ MacBook Air, Powerbeats2 Bluetooth Headphones $85, no-contract iPhone 5s 16GB $100, more

- Feb. 16th 2017 9:30 am PT

Deals
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy President’s Day Sale: $275 off 13-inch MacBook Air, iMac and iPad Pro deals plus 4K UHDTVs and more!

Best Buy extra $25 off $100+ w/ Visa Checkout: WD 4TB Ext. Hard Drive $95, Powerbeats3 $125, Google Home $104, more

Daily Deals: Powerbeats2 Bluetooth Earbuds $85, PNY Attaché 32GB USB 2.0 Flash Drives (2-Pack) $10, more

Give the kids a no-contract iPhone 5s 16GB on Virgin Mobile’s pre-paid service for just $100 shipped

Verizon announces trade-in program that nets a free iPhone 7/Plus or Google Pixel (and others) for new Unlimited users

Apple’s robust 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar + Kensington USB-C Dock: $2,179 shipped ($2,579 value, Tax NY only)

Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case in Black or White: on sale for $85 shipped (Reg. $99)

9to5Rewards: Grado’s Brooklyn-made SR325e Over-Ear Headphones [Giveaway]

hitman-go-sale-01

The entire GO Trilogy on iOS for just $2 today: Hitman, Lara Croft and Deus Ex (Reg. $5+)

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

Dive into the world of Google Home + Chromecast at Best Buy, bundles start at $119 w/ Visa Checkout

Stream live video 24/7 with the Netgear Arlo 1080p HD Wired Security Camera for $120 shipped (Reg. $190)

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

Bose SoundTrue II Around-Ear Headphones for Apple devices: now on sale for $90 shipped (Reg. $120+)

Harman Kardon’s 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver does it all: 4K, AirPlay, Bluetooth and more for $250 shipped (Orig. $550)

Document the action: certified refurb GoPro HERO4 Silver Edition Camera for $200 shipped (Orig. $400)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

Canon takes the wraps off the new Rebel T7i DSLR, a 24MP camera that still lacks 4K video

Caavo is a gorgeous 4K set-top box designed to bring all of your content into one tidy package

Twelve South’s ParcSlope MacBook/iPad stand gets a matte black makeover, available today

‘Neuron’ is a super kid friendly system for building smart gadgets using modular blocks

