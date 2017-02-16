9to5Toys Lunch Break: $275 off 13″ MacBook Air, Powerbeats2 Bluetooth Headphones $85, no-contract iPhone 5s 16GB $100, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Best Buy President’s Day Sale: $275 off 13-inch MacBook Air, iMac and iPad Pro deals plus 4K UHDTVs and more!
Best Buy extra $25 off $100+ w/ Visa Checkout: WD 4TB Ext. Hard Drive $95, Powerbeats3 $125, Google Home $104, more
Daily Deals: Powerbeats2 Bluetooth Earbuds $85, PNY Attaché 32GB USB 2.0 Flash Drives (2-Pack) $10, more
Give the kids a no-contract iPhone 5s 16GB on Virgin Mobile’s pre-paid service for just $100 shipped
Verizon announces trade-in program that nets a free iPhone 7/Plus or Google Pixel (and others) for new Unlimited users
Apple’s robust 15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar + Kensington USB-C Dock: $2,179 shipped ($2,579 value, Tax NY only)
Apple iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case in Black or White: on sale for $85 shipped (Reg. $99)
9to5Rewards: Grado’s Brooklyn-made SR325e Over-Ear Headphones [Giveaway]
The entire GO Trilogy on iOS for just $2 today: Hitman, Lara Croft and Deus Ex (Reg. $5+)
- LEGO Batman Beyond Gotham for iOS gets its very first price drop: $1 (Reg. $5)
- App Store Free App of the Week: Chameleon Run and its high-paced platforming go free
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
Dive into the world of Google Home + Chromecast at Best Buy, bundles start at $119 w/ Visa Checkout
Stream live video 24/7 with the Netgear Arlo 1080p HD Wired Security Camera for $120 shipped (Reg. $190)
- Aukey QC 3.0 20000mAh Power Bank with Lightning Input $30 Prime shipped (Reg. $40), more
- Patagonia takes up to 50% off down-filled jackets/vests, hoodies, beanies and more!
- Games/Apps: BioShock Collection $30, Titanfall 2 from $20, iOS freebies, more
- Hoover T-Series WindTunnel Bagless Corded Upright Vacuum for $75 shipped (Reg. $117)
- The stainless steel 32-ounce Vacuum Insulated Thermos Beverage Bottle $20 Prime shipped
- HP’s 14″ Chromebook 4GB of RAM and a 16GB SSD $211 shipped (Reg. $280, all-time low)
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Bose SoundTrue II Around-Ear Headphones for Apple devices: now on sale for $90 shipped (Reg. $120+)
Harman Kardon’s 7.2-Ch. A/V Receiver does it all: 4K, AirPlay, Bluetooth and more for $250 shipped (Orig. $550)
Document the action: certified refurb GoPro HERO4 Silver Edition Camera for $200 shipped (Orig. $400)
- Mpow Bike iPhone/Android mount $10, more
- VUDU 3 HD horror titles for just $15: Bates Motel, more
- Mpow Solar Lights: Owl Spotlight $24 (Reg. $30), more
- Luma Wi-Fi System: 2-pack $249 (Reg. $299)
- Blue Apron Three Meal Bundle $27 (Reg. $60), and more
- 50% off everything at J.Crew Factory
- Architectural Digest w/ digital for just $6 + more
- PUMA’s annual Private Sale takes off up to 75% off
- Dell 13.3-inch XPS Notebook (refurb) for $1,000
- Zelancio magnetic knife holder for $25 (Reg. $35)
- Running Mega Man Statue: $130 shipped (Reg. $220)
- Google Pixel skin in leather/wood/metallic from $26
- Black + Decker 13A 20-inch Electric Lawn Mower $120, more
- Magic Chef Mini Fridge $110 shipped (Reg. up to $160)
- Canon Pixma All-In-One Color Printer is only $19
- Gift Card Deals: up to $10 in free Best Buy money
- TP-Link 802.11ac Wi-Fi Range Extender $23
- 11-inch Electric Farberware Skillet is under $10
- Fujitsu Rechargeable Battery Kit $25.50, more
- Keyton Portable Ice Maker for $70 (Orig. $250)
- Vera Bradley’s Campus Backpacks for $30 (Reg. $50)
- Mpow Thor Bluetooth Headphones $19, more
- Brenthaven Collins Shoulder Bag: $20 (Reg. $55)
- Eddie Bauer Sale: save up to 40% off sitewide
- Cuisinart 12-Piece Advantage Knife Set w/ blade covers $15
- Stainless steal Apple Watch band $12 Prime shipped
- Logitech’s Advanced Harmony Touchscreen Remote $200
- Vantrue 1080p Dash Cam $53 or X1 for $80
- Numark Mixtrack DJ Controller $99 (Reg. $150)
- 27″ 1080p Monitors w/ HDMI $140 (Reg. $200), more
- 2-pack Outdoor Motion Sensing Lights $30, more
- Travel-sized Single Serve Brewing System for just $24
- Large 2-Topping Pizza from Domino’s $6 (Reg. $15)
- Samsung 55-inch 4K Smart Ultra HDTV, get it for $500
- Aukey Quick Charge 3.0 5-Port USB Charging Station $22
- ‘An Introduction to APIs’ Kindle eBook free (Reg. $1)
- NETGEAR’s 802.11ac Extender for $30 (Reg. $40+)
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Canon takes the wraps off the new Rebel T7i DSLR, a 24MP camera that still lacks 4K video
Caavo is a gorgeous 4K set-top box designed to bring all of your content into one tidy package
Twelve South’s ParcSlope MacBook/iPad stand gets a matte black makeover, available today
‘Neuron’ is a super kid friendly system for building smart gadgets using modular blocks
- Pad & Quill’s new line of full-grain leather men’s wallets are built to last you a decade
- Philips’ latest Moda monitor has a stunning design with ultra-thin bezels
- PixlPlay turns your old iPhone or Android device into a kid-friendly camera
- The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is getting two expansion packs later this year
- Hayo brings augmented reality control to Hue lighting, Sonos, and your smart home
- Stark is a minimal iOS/Android Smartwatch with incredible battery life
- Herbert’s unique wall-mount garden will have you growing fresh herbs all winter long
- Shoot iPhone video like a pro with Fancy the “world’s smallest” stabilizer for smartphones