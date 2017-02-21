New permit details Apple’s planned $50 million Project Isabel data center in Nevada

Apple appears to be planning to further expand its data center presence in Northern Nevada according to a newly surfaced building permit. An application that was filed and withdrawn on February 2 points to a $50 million data center codenamed Project Isabel with Apple listed as the client.

According to the permit (via Buildzoom), Project Isabel is a 372,893 square foot data center with an administration building, parking garage, and generator yard valued at $50,720,906. Project Isabel specifically would be located at 21505 Reno Technology Parkway W in Reno, Nevada.

While the status of the $50 million data center is currently unclear based on the newly discovered filings, Apple has shared additional plans recently for its data centers in Northern Nevada.

Earlier this year, Apple’s plans to expand its solar energy operations with an additional 200 megawatts of solar energy were detailed. That project is expected to be up and running by the end of 2019.

A separate report a year ago detailed a data center under another codename, Project Huckleberry, which was said to be a cluster of data centers and support buildings. As we reported at the time, that data center was planned adjacent to Apple’s existing properties in the area under codename Project Mills. Apple has invested in that property by expanding the facilities over the years.

We’ll update if new details emerge about Apple’s plans for the newly surfaced Project Isabel.