9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ MacBook Air $797, Samsung 65″ 4K UHDTV $949, Magic Keyboard/Mouse 2 bundle (refurb) $130, more

- Feb. 24th 2017 9:32 am PT

Deals
View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

apple-mmgf2lla1

Save over $200 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air 128GB: $797 shipped (Reg. $999)

samsung-curved-4k-buydig1-1

Deals on 4K Smart UHDTVs: Samsung 65-inch Curved $949 (Reg. $1,200), more

apple-wireless-magic-mouse-2-and-magic-keyboard-2-bundle

Daily Deals: LG 25-inch UltraWide IPS Monitor $130, Apple Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Keyboard 2 (Refurb) $130, more

collage-2017-02-20

Mac Apps at 9to5Toys Specials: PDFConverterOCR $20 (Orig. $50), Hype 3.5 for Mac $25 (Orig. $50), Screens 3 $13 (Orig. $30), More

Score 7 Mac Apps from a selection of 49 options including OCR Wizard, WinZip, Snapheal, Ubar, more for $20

circle-with-disney

9to5Rewards: Circle with Disney lets you monitor kids’ screen time

nightgate-ios

App Store Free App of the Week: Nightgate goes free for the very first time (Reg. $4)

legend_of_zelda_breath-of-the-wild

Pre-order discounts & release dates for Nintendo Switch titles: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Mario, Binding of Isaac + many more

MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:

apple-iphone-7-deals-att

AT&T’s latest promotion nets customers BOGO free smartphones, including iPhone 7

  • Smartphone Accessories: Aukey iPhone Tripod $9more
  • Games/Apps: Titanfall 2 $25, amiibo from $2, Charlie Brown’s All Stars $5freebies, more
  • Improve office efficiency with the Brother Monochrome Laser Printer for $45 shipped (Reg. 60+)
  • Save 20% or more on best-selling Wera hand tools: 6-Piece Precision Screwdriver Set $25, more
  • Huawei’s Ascend XT Android Smartphone delivers no-contract pre-paid service at $50
  • The North Face launches its Winter Sale that takes up to 40% off + free three-day shipping
  • Grab a new pair of work boots in today’s Amazon Gold Box: Caterpillar Steel Toe $47, more!
  • Why walk when you can hover? This Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Smart Scooter is now $298

MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:

sony-mdr100-headphones

Sony’s h.Ear Wireless ANC Headphones compare to Bose QC35 for much less: $195 shipped (Orig. $350)

honeywell-lyric-t5

Stay in control with the Honeywell Lyric T5 HomeKit-enabled Smart Thermostat for $116 shipped (Reg. $150)

NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:

sony-sd-card

Sony’s new SD card hits blazing fast transfer speeds for content creators

razor_power_bank

Razor’s new laptop power bank adds up to six hours of battery life to your new MacBook Pro

Guides

Deals

Deals

View THe Guide