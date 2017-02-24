9to5Toys Lunch Break: 13″ MacBook Air $797, Samsung 65″ 4K UHDTV $949, Magic Keyboard/Mouse 2 bundle (refurb) $130, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Save over $200 on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air 128GB: $797 shipped (Reg. $999)
Deals on 4K Smart UHDTVs: Samsung 65-inch Curved $949 (Reg. $1,200), more
Daily Deals: LG 25-inch UltraWide IPS Monitor $130, Apple Magic Mouse 2 and Magic Keyboard 2 (Refurb) $130, more
Mac Apps at 9to5Toys Specials: PDFConverterOCR $20 (Orig. $50), Hype 3.5 for Mac $25 (Orig. $50), Screens 3 $13 (Orig. $30), More
Score 7 Mac Apps from a selection of 49 options including OCR Wizard, WinZip, Snapheal, Ubar, more for $20
9to5Rewards: Circle with Disney lets you monitor kids’ screen time
App Store Free App of the Week: Nightgate goes free for the very first time (Reg. $4)
- Due for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch is now on sale: $1 (Reg. $5)
- Assassin’s Creed Identity for iPhone and iPad has dropped to $1 (Reg. $5)
- You can add The Executive brawler action game to your iPhone or iPad for $1 (Reg. $5)
- The GoodNotes 4 PDF Annotator goes to $1 on the App Store for the first time ever (Reg. $8)
- Deus Ex Go – the turn-based stealth puzzler – is now just $1 on the App Store (Reg. $2)
Pre-order discounts & release dates for Nintendo Switch titles: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Mario, Binding of Isaac + many more
MORE NEW GEAR FROM TODAY:
AT&T’s latest promotion nets customers BOGO free smartphones, including iPhone 7
- Smartphone Accessories: Aukey iPhone Tripod $9, more
- Games/Apps: Titanfall 2 $25, amiibo from $2, Charlie Brown’s All Stars $5, freebies, more
- Improve office efficiency with the Brother Monochrome Laser Printer for $45 shipped (Reg. 60+)
- Save 20% or more on best-selling Wera hand tools: 6-Piece Precision Screwdriver Set $25, more
- Huawei’s Ascend XT Android Smartphone delivers no-contract pre-paid service at $50
- The North Face launches its Winter Sale that takes up to 40% off + free three-day shipping
- Grab a new pair of work boots in today’s Amazon Gold Box: Caterpillar Steel Toe $47, more!
- Why walk when you can hover? This Razor Hovertrax 2.0 Smart Scooter is now $298
MORE DEALS STILL LIVE:
Sony’s h.Ear Wireless ANC Headphones compare to Bose QC35 for much less: $195 shipped (Orig. $350)
Stay in control with the Honeywell Lyric T5 HomeKit-enabled Smart Thermostat for $116 shipped (Reg. $150)
- High Sierra Access Backpack for $29.50 (Reg. $45)
- Acer’s 11.6-inch Chromebook 2.16GHz/2GB/16GB SSD: $144
- LEGO Ideas Yellow Submarine for $45 (Reg. $60), more
- Pacsafe Anti-Theft Wheeled Luggage $100, and more
- RAVPower chargers and cables from $12 Prime shipped
- Green Deals: TP-LINK HS105 Smart Wi-Fi Mini Plug $30
- Mpow’s Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is down to $27
- Hot Wheels Ai Intelligent Race System Starter Kit for $38
- Here’s everything coming to Netflix in March 2017
- A top-rated CamelBak Insulated Water Bottle for $8.50
- 1byone MFi Aluminum Apple Watch Dock for $40
- Dell’s UltraSharp 34-inch Curved display from $591
- Lenovo’s Thinkpad 11e Chromebook for $158
- Enjoy the first episode of Planet Earth II for free in HD
- iClever BoostSound Bluetooth Speaker $20 (Reg. $30), more
- AUKEY Mini Drone for just $23 (Reg. $30)
- Timbuk2 El Rio Full-Cycle Twill for $24 (Reg. up to $79)
- Magazine bundles w/ titles from $4/yr
- 12 months of Amazon Cloud Drive for $48 (Reg. $60/yr)
- Save 15% on all your favorite Nest Products
- Samsung Gear 360 VR Camera for $190 (Reg. $250+)
- AUKEY’s bluetooth earbuds in two styles for $10 (Reg. $20)
- $3 HD movies to own at Amazon: The BFG, more (Reg. $10+)
- Mohu Outdoor 60-Mile HDTV Antenna for $72 (Orig. $150)
- Amazon is discounting Camelbak Water Bottles $13.50
- WORX 19-inch 12A Electric Lawn Mower $140, more
- Aukey 8-outlet Surge Protector w/ 6 USB ports $29, more
- Klipsch KMC3 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speakers for $150
- Double down on backpacks – AmazonBasics for $12, more
- O your modem: Arris DOCSIS 3.0 refurbs from $49
- Dell 27-inch Curved 1080p Monitor for $190
- Save up to 20% on Gift Cards
- Alto’s Odyssey is coming this summer
- Brother P-Touch Label Maker $10
- Score 50% off any menu-priced pizza from Pizza Hut
- 8-pack EcoSmart 60W A19 LED Light Bulbs $11, more
- VIZIO 38-inch 2-Ch. Sound Bar for $70 (Reg. $100)
- Brother Wireless Color All-in-One Laser w/ AirPrint $290
NEW PRODUCTS & MORE:
Sony’s new SD card hits blazing fast transfer speeds for content creators
Razor’s new laptop power bank adds up to six hours of battery life to your new MacBook Pro
- The perfect piece of home decor: Soundwall’s Nova Wi-Fi speaker adds ambient mood lighting
- SnapPower’s latest creation turns just about any switch into a night light, pre-order now for $12
- The robo Professor Einstein is full of intelligence, but it’s the expressions that make it stand out
- Hot Wheels Track Builder app combines augmented reality with classic toy cars
- The Etch A Sketch is back, but now it’s totally different than you remember
- You have to see the new iPhone-controlled Justice League Batmobile
- Spin Master’s remote controlled BB-8 brings your favorite droid to life in a new way
- The Story Levitating Timepiece is mesmerizing with its iPhone-controlled clock face
- The popular Simon Memory Game gets a modern day reboot with a VR-inspired headset
- Hasbro jumps into STEM Toys with its upcoming Proto Max iOS and Android-controlled dog
- Canon takes the wraps off the new Rebel T7i DSLR, a 24MP camera that still lacks 4K video