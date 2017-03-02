Prisma photo editing app launches store with downloadable filters, free for now

iOS photo editing app Prisma proved an almost instant hit when it launched last summer, its AI-powered filters offering higher quality and more diverse results than competing apps. An update to the app yesterday means you can now download even more filters through a ‘filter store’ …

Download different collections of unique styles and delete the styles you no longer enjoy playing with! The most active users will get an opportunity to create their own styles and share them with Prisma users on Store.

While the downloadable filters are currently free, the use of the word ‘store’ does suggest that this may not always be the case, so it might be a good plan to check them out sooner rather than later.

The neural nets that power the filters originally ran on Prisma’s server, meaning you needed a data connection to use them, but the app switched to offline processing of most filters back in August. The company added support for video filters later in the year.

Prisma is a free download from iTunes.