Friday 5: a few of my favorite Mac apps [Video]

In this Mac-centric Friday 5, I wanted to highlight features from several macOS apps that I utilize on a regular basis. A few of these apps are built-in macOS apps, while others can be found on the Mac App Store and directly from third-party developers.

As a huge fan of the Mac, these are some of the apps that I use most often. Perhaps you’ll find a new gem in this week’s edition of Friday 5?

Grab

Grab is a legacy utility that’s been around since the NeXTSTEP days. It’s a utility that allows users to take screenshots, but I especially like it for its ability to include different types of mouse pointers in those screenshots.

Grab can be found in the Applications/Utilities folder on macOS. To access the various mouse pointers, simply visit its preferences.

Free (built-in)

Video walkthrough

Image Capture

I use Image Capture on a regular basis to import photos from SD Cards. I like Image Capture because it’s a built-in Mac utility that makes it easy to view image metadata, and users can sort a list of images based on that metadata. From there, it’s easy to import selected media to a specific location on your Mac.

Like Grab, Image Capture can be found in the Applications/Utilities folder on macOS.

Free (built-in)

ScreenFlow 6

Although QuickTime features a built-in way to capture video of your Mac’s screen, ScreenFlow is on a whole different level. ScreenFlow 6 is, in my opinion, the best screen capture utility available on any platform. I use ScreenFlow for all videos that include screen captures of my Mac’s screen, and that includes the video embedded above. It’s a pricey app, but it’s best in class, powerful, and easy to use. We’ll be back with more in-depth ScreenFlow tutorials in future posts.

Alfred

Outside of my web browser and Final Cut Pro X, I probably use Alfred the most. Alfred is a launcher utility that can outright replace Spotlight. But it’s capable of being far more than just a launcher. It’s a clipboard manager, a workflow utility, and custom search engine — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Alfred 3 is free, but you’ll need the paid PowerPack upgrade to take advantage of all of the app’s amazing features.

DaisyDisk

I’m a visual learner, so I appreciate DaisyDisk’s visual map representation of my Mac’s storage. macOS includes a built-in storage management utility, but I find that my brain works much better when assisted by DaisyDisk’s beautiful UI.

What are some of your favorite Mac apps? Are there any under-the-radar apps that you think more people should know about? Please share your favorites in the comments section down below.

