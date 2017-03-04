How big of a focus do you think Apple should be putting on original video content? [Poll]

A lot has been made about Apple’s efforts relating to original content as it expands with new platforms like Apple Music and the TV app on Apple TV. Most recently, it was reported that Apple is considering a “transformative acquisition” in content creation.

Many Apple fans, however, have expressed doubt when it comes to the company’s original content efforts.

How big of a focus do you think Apple should be putting on original video content?

Apple is already somewhat invested in original video content. The company will debut its realty series “Planet of the Apps” this year, as well as its spin-off of James Corden’s popular Carpool Karaoke series. These efforts, however, don’t appear to be everything the company is working on.

Since Apple first announced its original content efforts, however, there has been much debate as to whether or not this is a good strategy for the company. Many Apple users have expressed concern that Apple is neglecting its hardware and software offerings in favor a new, Hollywood-first approach.

With these concerns in mind, though, it’s still unclear as to how extensive Apple’s original video content efforts are.

A report last year claimed that Apple itself wasn’t even sure how to handle its move into original content, claiming that it wasn’t necessarily willing to commit to the level of a company like Netflix, but also that it wasn’t sure where the happy-medium was. Additionally, Eddy Cue has said in the past that Apple isn’t necessarily looking to compete with Netflix.

Additionally, more recent report claimed that Apple’s efforts related to original content are a bit unorganized at this point, with Eddy Cue, Jimmy Iovine, and Robert Kondrk all holding seperate conversations with media powerhouses.

Tim Cook puts Apple’s focus original content efforts like this:

“In terms of original content, we have put our toe in the water doing some original content for Apple Music, and that will be rolling out through the year. We are learning from that, and we’ll go from there. The way that we participate in the changes that are going on in the media industry — that I fully expect to accelerate from the cable bundle beginning to break down.”

Personally, I hold the opinion that Apple should put a light focus on original content and instead direct attention to creating products and platforms on which creatives and companies can produce content and reach the mass market. With the iOS and tvOS platforms, there’s no reason that Apple itself should need to create an overwhelming amount of content.

Apple, however, should negotiate with major companies and studios to obtain rights to content and encourage those studios, networks, and companies to develop applications for tvOS and iOS.

What do you think? How big of a focus should Apple be putting on original video content? Let us know in the poll above and comments below.