Yahoo launches ‘Captain’ text message bot to help families manage to-do lists and reminders

In the midst of an acquisition by Verizon and news of yet another data breach, Yahoo today introduced a new product called “Captain,” a bot assistant that aims to help you manage to-do lists and reminders with a text messaged-based AI.

The company is aiming the app at families, noting that Captain can be used for “sharing activities, setting reminders and updating a master shopping list.”

“Gone are the days of interrupting your spouse’s workday with updated carpool information and fielding text messages from your kids about what they need from the store. And say goodbye to downloading apps to try and stay organized… Text Captain to remind your partner to pick up the kids on Friday at 11am or add “paper towels and sugar” to the shopping list in real-time while they’re at the store. If you forget what’s on tap for the day, just ask Captain. “

In the screenshots above Yahoo offers a few examples of how the assistant can be used, including setting reminders, getting notifications when others add items, and adding items to and accessing to-do lists.

Since the assistant works entirely through text messaging, users aren’t required to download an app or create an account or password. You can begin using the service by texting “Hi” to773-786, which will in return send you some instructions on getting started.