Apple Pay adds support for additional banks and card issuers in U.S. & Japan

After prepping for and officially launching its Apple Pay service in Ireland today— the 14th country to get access to the payments service— Apple has also added 15+ additional banks and credit unions for two previously supported markets.

The company today added over a dozen additional banks and credit unions for users in the U.S., and in recent days added 8 new institutions & card issuers for users in Japan. A full list of the newly added banks is below.

In addition to officially launching in Ireland today, the company has also confirmed that Italy will be one of the next markets to get support with an update on its website that the service will soon launch there with support for Boon, UniCredit and Carrefour Banca. Taiwan is also on track to get support in the near future as over the last week banks began getting approvals from regulators in the country.

The newly added banks and credit unions for U.S. users includes:

Alliance Bank

Bank of Washington

Elkhorn Valley Bank & Trust

First Community Credit Union(MO)

First National Bank of Elkhart

Highland Bank

IU Credit Union

Marquette Bank

OAS Staff Federal CreditUnion

Ohio University Credit Union

Plus4 Credit Union

Reliance Bank

The Conway National Bank

The Farmers & MerchantsState Bank

Town & Country Bank andTrust Co.

And the full list of newly added banks and card issuers for users in Japan:

American Express

APLUS

Cedyna Financial Corporation

Epos Card

JACCS

LIFECARD

POCKET CARD

YJ Card Corporation

As always, Apple keeps track of supported banks and creation unions for Apple Pay on its website. Following the launch in Ireland today, the service is now available in 14 countries total, including: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore.