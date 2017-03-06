Exclusive: Apple Pay to launch in Ireland tomorrow with support from at least two banks

Apple will launch its mobile payment platform Apple Pay in Ireland tomorrow we have learned from two separate sources with knowledge of the matter. The move comes as we’re also expecting a launch sooner rather than later in Taiwan. Apple Pay allows users to complete transactions in-person, online, and in-app with their iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac.

In Ireland, Apple Pay will be supported by UlsterBank and KBC, both of which are multinational and have supported Apple Pay in other countries for some time now. Bank of Ireland and AIB are the biggest banks in Ireland with the latter supporting Android Pay. We could not confirm Apple Pay will be supported at these banks at launch or any of Ireland’s other banks.

Cork, Ireland is Apple’s European Headquarters and the company is involved in significant tax disputes with Irish and EU tax rules at the center of the controversy.

Ireland is the latest country to gain support for Apple Pay. Most recently, the mobile payments platform has continued to expand in countries like the United States and Australia.

Apple Pay lets you make purchases in supported stores using your iPhone or Apple Watch. Apple Pay can also be used to make purchases in supported apps on iPhone and iPad. Here’s how to set up Apple Pay if your bank is supported (full list):

On the iPhone, just head to the Wallet app on iOS 9 or later and tap the plus (+) icon in the top right corner to begin, then follow the prompts. To add a debit card to the Apple Watch, go to the Apple Watch app on iPhone and look for the Wallet & Apple Pay section, then Add Credit or Debit Card section.

iPads with Touch ID can use Apple Pay in apps; go to Settings then Wallet & Apple Pay to add your card there.

Apple Pay works with the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus; all Apple Watches; iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, and both iPad Pro models. Macs can also now use Apple Pay with macOS Sierra.

You can view Apple’s full list of official partners here, while additional retailers also support Apple Pay. Though, at this point, there are still some notable holdouts that would rather launch their own separate mobile payment platforms.

If you’re in Ireland, let us know how your first experiences using Apple Pay go. We should expect the service to go live in Taiwan in the near future, while Apple is always working to bring the mobile payment platform to more countries around the world.

Chance Miller contributed to this report.