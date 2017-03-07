New macOS 10.13 URL reference suggests we won’t see the jump to macOS 11 this year

Apple hasn’t officially named the next major version of macOS just yet, but we’ll likely see it debut at WWDC 2017 on June 5 in San Jose.

Last year Apple used the conference to shift the name from OS X to macOS — matching the three other platforms including iOS, watchOS, and tvOS — but the version number continued from 10.11 to 10.12.

While Apple could take this year as the opportunity to jump to macOS 11 and start a new era, one sign discovered by the always detailed blog Pike’s Universum suggests Apple will continue with macOS 10.13 instead. Sorry Spinal Tap fans.

The reference was apparently discovered as part of a CatalogURL:

This is the first public sign of macOS 10.13: What you see here is a (large part) of the CatalogURL for developer seeds.

It’s not the juiciest development, but it does suggest we may see macOS 10.13 and not macOS 11 in June. Apple could always change the version number at any time, of course, and the opportunity to have both macOS 11 and iOS 11 at the same time only happens once.

For what it’s worth, our analytics show hits from both iOS 11 and macOS 10.13 over the last few months. At any rate, the version number isn’t always indicative of the scale of new features and Apple emphasizes marketing names like macOS Sierra now anyway.

We’ll see what happens at WWDC 2017, and you can read what we imagine Apple could do with macOS this year in the meantime. Until then, macOS 10.12.4 is currently in development and includes Night Shift on the Mac for the first time.