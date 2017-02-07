macOS 10.12.4 beta code points to expected Kaby Lake MacBook Pro upgrades

Code discovered in the current macOS 10.12.4 software beta includes references to what is likely Kaby Lake-based MacBook Pro models currently being developed. Apple released the current generation of MacBook Pro models in October. The code discovered in macOS 10.12.4 points to what could be coming in the next lineup.

Pike’s Universum shared the discovery in a blog post (via MacRumors) that points to unused board-ids:

Mac-B4831CEBD52A0C4C – two models with a maximum Turbo Boost of 3400 and 4000 MHz. This one uses the exact same processor power management data as the new MacBookPro13,1. Mac-CAD6701F7CEA0921 – three models with a maximum Turbo Boost of 3500/3700 and 4000 MHz. This one uses the exact same processor power management data as the new MacBookPro13,2. Mac-551B86E5744E2388 – three models with a maximum Turbo Boost of 3800/3900 and 4100 MHz. This one uses the exact same processor power management data as the new MacBookPro13,3.

The post adds that based on the perf-bias setting, these likely refer to future MacBook hardware and not new iMac desktops. In total, the new motherboard identifiers include two new 13-inch MacBook Pro without Touch Bar models, three new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models, and three new 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models with faster processors.

The code discovered so far lines up with what has so far been rumored for this year: Kaby Lake processors for MacBook Pros expected later this year. Apple is also rumored to be dropping the prices of new MacBook Pro models and introducing a 32GB RAM option, addressing complaints of the current lineup.

Here’s what the Pike’s Universum blog post expects for the base 13-inch, Touch Bar 13-inch, and Touch Bar 15-inch MacBook Pros based on the code discovered:

MacBookPro13,1 Intel Core i5-6360U 2.0 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.1 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Graphics 540 (15W) Will be replaced by the: Intel Core i5-7260U 2.2GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.4 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 640 (15W) Intel Core i7-6660U 2.4 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.4 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Graphics 540 (15W) Will be replaced by the: Intel Core i7-7660U 2.5 GHz (max Turbo Boost 4.0 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 640 (15W) MacBookPro13,2 Intel Core i5-6267U 2.9 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.3 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Graphics 550 (28W) Will be replaced by the: Intel Core i5-7267U 3.1 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.5 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 650 (28W) Intel Core i5-6287U 3.1 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.5 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Graphics 550 (28W) Will be replaced by the: Intel Core i5-7287U 3.3 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.7 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 650 (28W) Intel Core i7-6567U 3.3 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.6 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Graphics 550 (28W) Will be replaced by the: Intel Core i7-7567U 3.5 GHz (max Turbo Boost 4.0 GHz) with Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics 650 (28W) MacBookPro13,3: Intel Core i7-6700HQ 2.6 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.5 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 530 (45W) Will be replaced by the: Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.8 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 630 (45W) Intel Core i7-6820HQ 2.7 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.6 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 530 (45W) Will be replaced by the: Intel Core i7-7820HQ 2.9 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.9 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 630 (45W) Intel Core i7-6920HQ 2.9 GHz (max Turbo Boost 3.8 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 530 (45W) Will be replaced by the: Intel Core i7-7920HQ 3.1 GHz (max Turbo Boost 4.1 GHz) with Intel® HD Graphics 630 (45W)

Apple’s current lineup of MacBook Pros use Skylake generation Intel processors. Intel detailed its seventh-generation Kaby Lake chips expected in future MacBook Pros earlier this year. Apple is also reportedly adding a second ARM-based chip in new MacBook Pros (Touch Bar already includes one) that could handle low power tasks.