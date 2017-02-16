Apple announces WWDC 2017: June 5th – 9th, held at San Jose McEnery Convention Center

Apple has announced it is holding WWDC 2017 from June 5th to June 9th, with a big change from previous years: the conference will be held in San Jose, at the McEnery Convention Center.

At WWDC, Apple unveils the next major versions of its software operating systems. This year, expect the announcement of including iOS 11, macOS 10.13 as well as updates to tvOS and watchOS.

The 2017 conference marks a big shift in location — Apple typically holds WWDC in San Francisco — but it seems the logistics of the conference will otherwise be the same. Registration for tickets will start on March 27.

Phil Schiller told The Loop that the venue is about the same size as Moscone Center, with capacity for about 5,000 developers and around 1,000 Apple engineers. A reason for the move was not directly given but Schiller says that downtown San Jose is a ‘great environment’ for those attending.

Apple is announcing the change early to allow prospective attendees plenty of time to sort out travel plans. For Apple’s engineers, the San Jose convention center is much closer to Infinite Loop and Apple Campus 2 in Cupertino, Apple’s company campus.

This will allow more Apple engineers to take part than ever before, according to Phil Schiller’s chat with John Gruber, as they won’t have to dedicate an entire day out of their schedule to visit the conference.

If Apple follows its usual schedule, the public press keynote will take place on June 5th, where it will announce the next major versions of its operating systems including iOS 11 and macOS 10.13. Schiller says the event will focus on ‘all platforms’ which means new versions of tvOS and watchOS should also be on the cards.

WWDC sometimes includes hardware announcements but don’t expect the iPhone 8 to show up in June — that is almost certainly set for a September unveiling. There is a chance Apple could announce some new Macs at WWDC, potentially even the rumored bezel-less iPad.

The last time Apple held WWDC in San Jose was 2002, predating iPhone and much of Apple’s explosive growth. The San Jose mayor is naturally thrilled with Apple’s choice of venue.

“We’re ecstatic that Apple has chosen to host its WWDC 2017 in San Jose, the heart of Silicon Valley and site of the very first WWDC,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo. “We look forward to working with Apple to create a special experience for the thousands of attendees who will visit San Jose for this marquee event. And on behalf of our entire city, I’d like to extend a warm invitation to Apple developers, partners and enthusiasts from around the world to join us in Downtown San Jose as Apple unveils its latest innovations.”

Tickets for WWDC 2017 go on sale in late March and will be the same price as previous years, according to Schiller. Apple holds a public lottery for tickets as demand is so high.

Apple says that it will still live stream all the sessions and provide video after the fact, for people who do not get a ticket to see the show in person.