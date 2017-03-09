Apple Store app for iOS updated with performance improvements and bug fixes

Apple today has pushed a minor update to the Apple Store application on iOS. The update brings the app to version 4.2 and while it doesn’t add any major new features, Apple says it is full of under-the-hood improvements.

The update’s change log is about as simple as can be, with Apple simply saying there are various improvements related to performance and other areas.

What’s New in Version 4.2 Various improvements and performance enhancements.

The Apple Store application for iOS allows users to easily shop for the company’s products, view order status, and other tasks. The app is perhaps most helpful when in a physical Apple Store as you can use it to pay for certain items, check prices, and more.

The Apple Store app provides a more personal way to shop for the latest Apple products and accessories. Get recommendations based on the Apple products you already own. Find out which accessories are compatible with your devices. Easily upgrade to a new iPhone from your current one. Keep track of your orders wherever you go. And reserve a spot in an upcoming workshop or event. You can even use Apple Pay to check out from your iPhone when you visit a participating Apple Store.

The Apple Store app for iOS is available now on the App Store for free.