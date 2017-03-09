Renault supporting CarPlay in Megane, Scenic, Talisman & more from April

Renault has announced that many of its new cars will offer CarPlay compatibility from April.

R-LINK 2, available in Megane, Scenic, Talisman, etc will be compatible with both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Our clients will benefit of the widest combination ever: onboard R-LINK apps and Google/Apple apps. All integrated onto the car screen – with easy switch from one to the other. The customer has the choice, safely, thanks to voice control straight from the steering wheel.

The announcement is a little vague – including that ‘etc’ in the quote above – but appears to indicate that CarPlay support will not be available in either the Clio or Captur …

The blog post states that while R-LINK 2 will support CarPlay, R-LINK Evolution, available in the Clio and Captur, will only support Android Auto. We’ve reached out to Renault and will update with any response.

All new Renaults will also get three years of TomTom Live Traffic coverage.

We’ve seen a flurry of new CarPlay announcements from manufacturers this week, including Honda with the Civic Type R and Clarity, and Porsche with the 911 GT3. We’ve also done a roundup of the best aftermarket head units if you want to add CarPlay support to your existing car.