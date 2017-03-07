Honda Civic Type R finally coming to U.S. – with CarPlay support as standard

The Honda Civic Type R has long been one of the most iconic ‘hot hatches,’ offering sportcar performance in a body based on the company’s 5-door hatchback. It’s never before been on sale in the USA, but the company has announced that all that is changing with the 2017 model, which will be available from this spring.

The long-awaited Civic Type R, slated to go on sale in the U.S. in late spring with an MSRP in the mid-$30k range, is the first ever Type R-badged Honda to be sold on American soil. “The fastest, most powerful Honda ever sold in America,” said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president & general manager of the Honda Division, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “We’re happy to inform our U.S. enthusiasts that the long wait for the forbidden fruit of Honda Type R performance is nearly over!”

Along with squeezing 306 horsepower into a 2-litre DOHC engine, the car will come with CarPlay support as standard …

The 2017 Civic Type R will launch this spring in a single, premium-contented Touring trim. A 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen interface with embedded Honda Navigation system has both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Your music should also be able to compete with the engine noise thanks to a 540-watt 12-speaker system.

You can read the full release below, with more details on Honda’s website.