Microsoft Cortana app for iPhone updated with redesigned UI and new features

Microsoft’s Cortana for iPhone app gets an update today that introduces a redesigned user interface and a few new features and enhancements that offer an improved experience for the Siri competitor.

On top of some streamlining for navigation and the user interface, which includes a whole lot of purple, Microsoft points out a few other improvements in this release, including “redesigned calling, texting, and reminders.” Microsoft first showed off the update and launched it for Android back in December

In addition, the app gets new full-page answers that the company hopes will make the experience more immersive. And you should also notice improved performance, according to the company, by way of faster page transitions and improved app responsiveness.

The updated Cortana for iPhone app is available on the App Store now.