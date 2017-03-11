Skype for macOS updated with in-call support for Touch Bar controls

Microsoft has quietly updated its Skype client for Mac to version 7.48 with a notable new feature for MacBook Pro users: Touch Bar support. The update, which is available now, allows MacBook Pro with Touch Bar users to more easily control their calls…

With Touch Bar support, Skype for Mac users will now see the name and profile picture of who they’re connected with, as a Start Video option, a Mute button, and a Hang Up button in bright red. Other than, you get your standard Touch Bar controls, including brightness and volume adjustments, Siri, and then Esc key.

For now, Touch Bar isn’t supported anywhere else in Skype for Mac other than when actively on a call with someone. Navigating throughout the Skype interface simply displays the standard macOS controls on the Touch Bar.

In addition to Touch Bar support, Skype 7.48 includes a handful of under-the-hood bug fixes and performance improvements.

Last month, Microsoft updated its Office 2016 suite of apps with Touch Bar support all around. One notable feature was support for quickly jumping from an event in Outlook to a Skype for Business meeting using the Touch Bar.

Support for the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar has gradually been making its way to more applications since it was unveiled last year. The majority of Apple’s own first-party apps have supported Touch Bar since its announcement, though some have added it after the fact, such as Logic Pro. As more third-party apps add support, however, users ideally will be able to integrate Touch Bar more into their day-to-day workflow.

Skype for Mac version 7.48 with Touch Bar support is available now from Skype’s website.